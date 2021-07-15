Check Out The Latest Price List Of Hero Splendor Range [July 2021]

Hero Splendor range recently become slightly more expensive in the Indian market, and here, we have listed all the latest prices
HeroMoto Corp had recently announced a price hike across its entire lineup. The ultra-popular Splendor range has also seen an increase in prices of all its different versions – Splendor Plus, Splendor iSmart, and Super Splendor – and here, we’ve listed all the new prices.
Hero Splendor Plus is now priced from Rs. 63,750 to Rs. 69,060, and it’s available in the following variants – Kick Start, Self Start, Self Start with i3S, Black and Accent Edition, and 100 Million Edition. Powering the motorcycle is a 97.2cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, with 8.02 PS and 8.05 Nm on tap, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.
The price of Hero Splendor iSmart ranges from Rs. 68,650 (for the drum brake variant) to Rs. 69,450 (for the front disc brake variant). It draws power from a 113.2cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder mill, rated at 9.15 PS and 9.89 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 4-speed gearbox.
Hero Super Splendor is priced at Rs. 68,650 for the drum brake variant, and Rs. 71,350 for the front disc variant. It is powered by a 124.7cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor, which generates 10.8 PS and 10.6 Nm. This powerplant comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.
For improving the fuel economy, Hero also offers i3S technology on the Splendor range, which is Hero’s in-house-developed start-stop system. The i3S system is available as an option on the Splendor Plus, but it comes standard on the Splendor iSmart and Super Splendor.
|Hero Splendor Range Latest Prices – July 2021
|Model
|Price
|Hero Splendor Plus (Kick Start)
|Rs. 63,750
|Hero Splendor Plus (Self Start)
|Rs. 66,050
|Hero Splendor Plus (Self Start with i3S)
|Rs. 67,210
|Hero Splendor Plus (Black and Accent)
|Rs. 67,260
|100 Million Edition
|Rs. 69,060
|Hero Splendor iSmart (Drum)
|Rs. 68,650
|Hero Splendor iSmart (Disc)
|Rs. 71,350
|Hero Super Splendor (Drum)
|Rs. 72,600
|Hero Super Splendor (Disc)
|Rs. 75,900
In other news, HeroMoto Corp is planning to launch a new model in the Indian market, named Glamour XTEC. It will come loaded with a few premium features, like a fully digital instrument cluster (with Bluetooth connectivity), and it is expected to be the new top-spec variant in the Glamour range upon launch.
All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi