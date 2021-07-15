Check Out The Latest Price List Of Hero Splendor Range [July 2021]

Hero Splendor range recently become slightly more expensive in the Indian market, and here, we have listed all the latest prices

HeroMoto Corp had recently announced a price hike across its entire lineup. The ultra-popular Splendor range has also seen an increase in prices of all its different versions – Splendor Plus, Splendor iSmart, and Super Splendor – and here, we’ve listed all the new prices.

Hero Splendor Plus is now priced from Rs. 63,750 to Rs. 69,060, and it’s available in the following variants – Kick Start, Self Start, Self Start with i3S, Black and Accent Edition, and 100 Million Edition. Powering the motorcycle is a 97.2cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, with 8.02 PS and 8.05 Nm on tap, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

The price of Hero Splendor iSmart ranges from Rs. 68,650 (for the drum brake variant) to Rs. 69,450 (for the front disc brake variant). It draws power from a 113.2cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder mill, rated at 9.15 PS and 9.89 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 4-speed gearbox.

Hero Super Splendor is priced at Rs. 68,650 for the drum brake variant, and Rs. 71,350 for the front disc variant. It is powered by a 124.7cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor, which generates 10.8 PS and 10.6 Nm. This powerplant comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

For improving the fuel economy, Hero also offers i3S technology on the Splendor range, which is Hero’s in-house-developed start-stop system. The i3S system is available as an option on the Splendor Plus, but it comes standard on the Splendor iSmart and Super Splendor.

Hero Splendor Range Latest Prices – July 2021 Model Price Hero Splendor Plus (Kick Start) Rs. 63,750 Hero Splendor Plus (Self Start) Rs. 66,050 Hero Splendor Plus (Self Start with i3S) Rs. 67,210 Hero Splendor Plus (Black and Accent) Rs. 67,260 100 Million Edition Rs. 69,060 Hero Splendor iSmart (Drum) Rs. 68,650 Hero Splendor iSmart (Disc) Rs. 71,350 Hero Super Splendor (Drum) Rs. 72,600 Hero Super Splendor (Disc) Rs. 75,900

In other news, HeroMoto Corp is planning to launch a new model in the Indian market, named Glamour XTEC. It will come loaded with a few premium features, like a fully digital instrument cluster (with Bluetooth connectivity), and it is expected to be the new top-spec variant in the Glamour range upon launch.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi