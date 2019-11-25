New Jawa Perak Exhaust Note, Walkaround Video – Watch Here

Jawa Perak bobber was launched on 15 November 2019 and costs Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), deliveries will commence from 2 April 2020

The hotly anticipated Jawa Perak bobber motorcycle was launched in the country earlier this month. The new motorcycle from the resurrected Czech motorcycle manufacturer carries an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.95 lakh. Bookings for the new model will start on January 1, 2020, and the deliveries will commence only on April 2, 2020.

However, a new walkaround video has detailed the Jawa Perak that has been showcased at an authorized showroom. In the video, it has been clearly mentioned that this motorcycle is meant only for showcasing purposes at the showroom and that more bikes will start reaching the dealership only in the coming weeks.

The video starts with testing the ergonomics of the Jawa Perak. As per the video, the seating comfort and the riding posture of the Perak is a lot better than what the Jawa 42 offers. Also, it has been mentioned that the Perak offers a big bike feel and is also heavier than the 42.

Next, the host of the video has compared the Jawa Perak with his own Jawa 42 in terms of aesthetics. As is clearly evident, the Perak feels a lot more attractive and the host even says that it was probably a pretty bad decision to not wait for the Perak and instead buy the 42. The video also shows us how the Perak’s exhaust sounds.

According to the video, the exhaust note definitely sounds meatier than that of the Jawa 42 and the Jawa Classic. The Jawa Perak bobber motorcycle made its public debut many months ago and the pre-production bike carried a price tag of Rs 1.89 lakh. On the other hand, the final product is Rs 6,000 costlier, which is due to the usage of a BSVI-compliant engine.

The motorcycle is powered by a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that produces a maximum power of 30 hp and a peak torque of 31 Nm. The motor of the Jawa Perak has a bigger bore than that of the Jawa Classic and 42 models.

In comparison, the Jawa and Jawa 42 offer only 27 hp and 28 Nm. Moreover, the Perak benefits from a different sub-frame and a different rear suspension. The new bobber motorcycle has a monoshock and disc brakes on both the wheels. It also comes with a dual-channel ABS.