Check Out Tetsuba, A Honda CB350 H’Ness-Based Custom Track Beast

Here we have a customised Honda CB350 H’Ness, which has been transformed into a track machine by Japan’s Moriwaki Engineering

Japanese motorcycle tuning workshop Moriwaki Engineering has built a custom racebike based on Honda GB350. Some readers might remember that this is the Japan-spec version of CB350 H’Ness we have in India. The custom GB350 race bike features plenty of changes, and it looks quite good, good enough for its pictures to go viral online!

This customised Honda GB350 has been christened ‘Tetsuba’ by Moriwaki Engineering. The first thing that catches one’s eye is the lovely blue and black paint scheme with yellow highlights. At the front, the motorcycle gets the stock telescopic forks, although we do get a pair of custom clip-on bars with aftermarket Domino grips. The motorcycle also gets a custom-built single seat with a sporty rear cowl.

The headlamp has been covered to comply with race regulations, and the rear fender has been removed for better aerodynamics. The motorcycle also gets a new brake hose from Speedbrakes and a FULLSIX sump guard. To improve the performance, NGK spark plug, ISA sprocket, KOOD axle shaft, DID chain, and STM wheel bearings have been used.

A Shorai battery has been installed here, along with Nitron rear suspension (twin shocker system). There are Pirelli racing tyres on both ends of the motorcycle, which should offer brilliant grip on the race track. Also, the stock 19-inch alloy wheels have been dropped in favour of new 17-inch rims.

We also see a custom-built exhaust system, however, the power output of the motorcycle remains the same as the stock model – 21 PS – to comply with the race regulations. Power output aside, the motorcycle looks brilliant in this cafe-racer-style garb. Moriwaki is already selling performance parts for GB350/CB350 H’Ness, and we won’t be surprised if a bolt-on body kit were to arrive in the near future!

Honda CB350 H’ness is a retro-themed street bike, introduced back in 2020. In the Indian market, it is a direct rival to Royal Enfield’s 350cc motorcycle range – Meteor, Classic, Bullet – and it also competes with Jawa, Jawa 42, and Benelli Imperiale 400.