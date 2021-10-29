Check Out Royal Enfield ‘The Starship Meteor’ Bobber From Amsterdam

Ironwood Motorcycles of Amsterdam and Royal Enfield recently collaborated to create a custom bobber based on Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was first introduced towards the end of last year, as the first of RE’s new-generation 350cc models. The bike quickly gained decent popularity in India, and the manufacturer later launched the Meteor 350 in a few international markets as well. The bike found a decent success overseas, thanks to its retro styling and affordable price.

Just like in India, Royal Enfield motorcycles are a popular choice among custom-builders in other countries as well, thanks in part to the manufacturer’s own efforts. Royal Enfield UK Technical Centre recently reached out to Arjan van den Boom, Creative Director & Founder of Ironwood Motorcycles, to create an interpretation of an ideal easy cruiser.

The particular custom-built model we have here started life as an RE Meteor 350 Fireball Yellow. The motorcycle has been given a ‘Meteor Rain’ paint job by Royal Kustom Works, inspired by Star Wars. It also gets a pair of black fork gators, blacked-out supercross handlebar, custom fender, YSS piggyback shock absorbers, and knobby Continental tyres.

The bobber-style floating seat (CNC seat post) further improves the aesthetic of the bike, with a diamond pattern seat by Miller Kustom Upholstery. The stock exhaust has been replaced by a custom pipe and an Akrapovic muffler. In Arjan van den Boom’s own words: “Every time when you fire up this air-cooled one cylinder engine a throaty growl emerges from the race exhaust and makes you just want to hit the roads. Mission accomplished!”

Bitwell grips have also been installed on this custom RE Meteor 350, and we also see bar-end mirrors here. The motorcycle also gets Motogadget indicators at the front, along with Kellermann lights at the rear. The overall design is extremely badass, and the finer details on the fuel tank and side panels exude brilliant craftsmanship.

Adrian Sellers, head of Royal Enfield’s Custom Program, also had a lot of praise for ‘The Starship Meteor’. He stated that this to be “an important and exciting milestone for this 350 engine platform”. This custom-built RE Meteor 350 by Ironwood Motorcycles will be put on display at EICMA 2021 in Milan.