Check Out Royal Enfield 500cc ‘Yoddha’ By Neev Motorcycles

Here, we have a beautiful custom-built motorcycle, with handcrafted parts, based on a Royal Enfield Classic 500

Royal Enfield has long been a staple in the motorcycle customisation scene in India. Due to the brand’s popularity in our market and strong aftermarket support for its motorcycles, modifying one is quite easy. Some customised examples of RE bikes are extremely bold and unique, like the one we have here.

This particular model used to be a Royal Enfield Classic 500, but you wouldn’t be able to recognise it! The modifications on it are quite extensive, and the end result is undoubtedly one of the most impressive custom bikes we’ve seen. This motorcycle is built by Neev Motorcycles, and has been christened ‘Yoddha’ (Hindi for warrior).

At the front, the motorcycle gets a twin-pod headlamp, along with new USD forks and a flat handlebar. The fuel tank is custom, as is the new single seat. The frame of the bike has been altered, and we also see a new swingarm here, along with a custom monoshock. The motorcycle also features shield-like side panels, which look extremely cool.

The motorcycle also gets a new stainless steel exhaust, with a free-flow M4 muffler at the end. We also see aftermarket 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, with a 110/60 tyre at the front and a 190/50 tyre at the rear. The taillight consists of an LED strip, which has been positioned just under the seat. The motorcycle has been blacked out almost completely, with a flame pattern on the fuel tank.

There are a few vinyls on the bike, like the Spartan warrior on the tank, and a different one on both the side panels. Also, the modifier has stated that a lot of the parts were handcrafted, including the body panels, tank, fenders, swingarm, seat, exhaust, etc. The guys at Neev Motorcycles previously built a similar motorcycle, which was also named Yoddha, but that was based on a Thunderbird 350.

No changes have been reported to the engine, apart from the custom exhaust. RE Classic 500 used to be powered by a 499cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder powerplant. This motor was capable of generating a peak power and torque output of 27.57 PS and 41.3 Nm, respectively, and came mated to a 5-speed gearbox.