Check Out Royal Enfield 500 “Queen” By Neev Motorcycles

Take a look at this majestic-looking custom-built cruiser, named Queen, which is based on a Royal Enfield Bullet 500

Royal Enfield motorcycles are extremely popular among custom motorcycle builders, thanks to their simple architecture and easy-to-work-on nature. We’ve featured plenty of customised Royal Enfield bikes here, some of which were simple mods while a few others were extensive custom-builds. Now, we bring you one more example of the latter kind.

This particular bike has been built by Neev Motorcycles, a custom motorcycle workshop based in Delhi. Based on a Royal Enfield Bullet 500, this custom-build has been named “Queen”, a name befitting its royal design. The bike is barely recognisable as a Royal Enfield, thanks to all the extensive modifications it has undergone, and its design has been created by Navneet Suri, designer and founder of Neev Motorcycles.

Except for the engine, almost everything on this motorcycle has been built from scratch. The front end of the bike features a round LED headlamp, new forks and fenders, and a custom handlebar. The fuel tank is custom as well, with a long and slender shape, and the bike also gets a unique single seat.

We see a single swingarm setup at the rear, which exposes the beautiful wheel. There is no rear fender, and the rear tyre is a thick 240/50 unit, shod on 18-inch wire-spoked wheel. The front end gets a 23-inch wire-spoked wheel, with 130/60 rubber on it. Both the wheels have been painted golden, which looks majestic.

The motorcycle sports a black and red paint job, with golden accents all around, including the handlebar mounts, handle grips, brake & clutch levers, engine guard, fuel tank cap, etc. The stainless steel exhaust pipe has a unique snake-like appearance and doesn’t get a muffler. The side cover is shaped like a shield and sports a custom logo. The brake light and rear numberplate are now mounted on the swingarm.

The heart of the bike is a 500cc UCE engine, which generated a peak power of 27.57 PS and a maximum torque of 41.3 Nm in stock form, and came paired to a 5-speed sequential gearbox. The engine assembly is painted black, with golden highlights here and there. This is perhaps one of the most impressive customised Royal Enfield bikes we’ve ever seen.