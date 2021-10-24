Check Out Mahindra Thar’s Latest Price List In India [October 2021]

Mahindra Thar currently has a starting price of Rs. 12.78 lakh, and it is available in a total of ten variants in the Indian market

Mahindra Thar is one of the most in-demand vehicles currently on sale in India. Its current (second-generation) iteration was launched in our market last year, and since then, there have been multiple price hikes on the SUV. Despite that, the popularity of the Thar doesn’t seem to waver.

Currently, the price of Mahindra Thar ranges from Rs. 12.78 lakh to Rs. 15.08 lakh in our market. Interestingly, despite multiple price increments, the popularity of the Thar doesn’t seem to take a hit. New buyers are continuously lining up to book one, and the demand is much higher than production. In fact, some variants of the Thar have a waiting period as high as one whole year!

The global semiconductor shortage is one of the biggest reasons for the long wait, as the manufacturer has to limit production because of it. The microchip shortage is expected to continue for a while, which is a major cause for concern for not just M&M, but every carmaker around the globe.

Mahindra Thar is available with two engine options in the Indian market. The first one is a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol powerplant, capable of generating a peak power of 150 PS and a maximum torque of 320 Nm (300 Nm on MT variants). The second one is a 2.2-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel mill that belts out 130 PS and 300 Nm.

Transmission choices consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The SUV also gets a four-wheel-drive system with a shift-on-fly transfer case, which offers three drive modes – 2-high, 4-high, and 4-low. For better off-road performance, it also gets features like mechanical locking differential, brake locking differentials, hill-climb assist, hill-descent control, etc.

Mahindra Thar latest price list Trim Level Petrol Diesel AX (O) MT Convertible Rs. 12.78 lakh Rs. 12.98 lakh AX (O) MT Hard Top – Rs. 13.08 lakh LX MT Convertible – Rs. 13.58 lakh LX MT Hard Top Rs. 13.38 lakh Rs. 13.68 lakh LX AT Convertible Rs. 14.78 lakh Rs. 14.98 lakh LX AT Hard Top Rs. 14.88 lakh Rs. 15.08 lakh

Mahindra Thar is also an extremely safe vehicle, offering dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ESP with roll-over mitigation, roll cage, etc. The SUV has received a four-star safety rating from Global NCAP, both in terms of adult and child occupant safety.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi