Check Out India’s Only Toyota Fortuner With Gloss Red Body Wrap

Here, we have a customised 2021 Toyota Fortuner, which looks brilliant with a red body wrap, along with a gloss black roof and pillars

Last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the Fortuner facelift in the Indian market. The new vehicle sported updated styling and more features compared to the outgoing model, and got a new top-spec variant, named ‘Legender’. Although the facelifted Fortuner is quite a handsome vehicle, there are a few people who believe there is room for improvement here!

Here, we have a few pictures of a modified 2021 Toyota Fortuner, which have been shared by airnoxindia. The SUV gets a gloss red wrap over its entire body, save for the pillars and roof, which are gloss black instead. The black and red colour scheme looks absolutely stunning on the new Fortuner. The chrome trim on the grille has been retained, along with the chrome Toyota logo on the nose.

The vehicle also sports chrome door handles, chrome door visor trims, chrome lining on the window sills, and chrome embellishment on the tailgate. A front fender mirror has been added on the passenger side, finished in black to match with the overall styling. The SUV also sports a silver-finished skid plate under the bumpers, both front and rear, and it also gets silver-finished roof rails.

We also see a blacked-out roof spoiler, and the SUV wears new dual-tone alloy wheels. The headlamps are stock LED projector units, and the taillights are unchanged as well. We also see black door guards with silver inserts on the sides of the vehicle. The changes aren’t too extensive, but this customised Toyota Fortuner facelift looks extremely impressive.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner is available with two engine options – a 2.7-litre petrol motor and a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel mill. The former can generate a peak power and torque of 165 PS and 245 Nm, respectively, and can be had with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

As for the diesel engine, it is capable of developing maximum power of 204 PS and a peak torque of 500 Nm (420 Nm on MT). It is offered with two gearbox options – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. The top-spec Legender variant is only available in diesel-automatic guise, and the price of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner ranges from Rs. 29.98 lakh to Rs. 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).