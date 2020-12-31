Check Out India’s Only Maruti Baleno With Full-Body Green Wrap

Here, we have a customised Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which gets a green body wrap, custom alloy wheels, and a body kit

Maruti Baleno hatchback is one of the most popular vehicles in the Indian market. It is a lightweight vehicle with frugal yet peppy engines on offer. It also gets a decent level of equipment, that too at a relatively affordable price. The vehicle also offers good handling, which makes it popular among enthusiasts.

Said enthusiasts are also usually quite keen about customising their cars, and we come across multiple brilliant examples of modified Maruti Baleno. Here, we have another one, which claims to be the only Baleno in India with a full-body green wrap. This car has been modified by JS Wraps, and looks absolutely magnificent.

The green wrap (Lime Green Matte Chrome) gets a glossy finish, which looks great in the sun. At the front, we see a custom grille and an open tow hook on the front bumper. The car also gets an official NEXA body kit, which includes front, side, and rear skirts. The grille and air dam are blacked-out, as is the roof of the car, the ORVMs, door handles, and the B-pillars.

At the rear, the vehicle gets aftermarket LED taillights (with dynamic indicators), along with a giant roof-mounted spoiler. The car also gets Cobra Suspension lowering springs, which give it a drop of 30mm all around. The black 17-inch multispoke alloy wheels are custom as well, shod with 215/45 Accelera rubber. The tyres also get white highlights on them.

The car also gets chrome delete, and all the badges have been removed, including the logos on the nose and tailgate. This particular Baleno has been christened ‘Green Goblin’, and the name suits this vehicle completely. The cost of the wrap job is quoted at Rs. 40,000 for this custom Baleno.

As for the hatchback itself, it is priced from Rs. 5.63 lakh to Rs. 8.96 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It is available with a 1.2-litre petrol motor, which generates 83 PS and 113 Nm. This engine also has a ‘dualjet’ from, which delivers 90 PS and 113 Nm, and gets mild-hybrid tech.