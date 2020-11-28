Check Out 2020 Mahindra Thar Off-Road Accessories By Bimbra 4X4

Gurugram-based Bimbra 4X4, a renowned name in the off-road community, has showcased a few accessories for the second-gen Mahindra Thar

The second-generation Mahindra Thar has been in the market for less than a month, and there are plenty of accessories available for it already. The manufacturer offers a host of official add-ons and kits, and if those don’t catch your fancy, aftermarket options are available as well. Bimbra 4X4, a Gurugram-based car workshop, has recently showcased some off-road accessories for the SUV.

The front end of this modified Mahindra Thar features a metal bumper with two tow hooks, replacing the plastic unit on the stock car. The new bumper neatly integrates the original fog lamps, is winch compatible, and gets mounts for auxiliary lamps as well. The vehicle also gets a mild-steel skid plate, to protect the underbody in off-road terrains.

The workshop states that it is also developing bash plates that will fit under the stock bumper. Also, Bimbra 4X4 will soon offer airbag compatible bumpers as well, which is great for safety. There’s also a custom front grille, which makes the SUV look even more like the current Jeep Wrangler! The grille is made from fibre reinforced plastic, and fits on the vehicle without requiring any alterations.

For inside the cabin, there is only one add-on available at the moment – armrests for the rear seats. These armrests fit around the rear seats without the need for drilling holes or making any alterations to the interior, which is great! Also, the workshop has stated that it will take into consideration the feedback offered by the off-road community, to improve the products.

These aftermarket accessories are still in the development stage, and thus the prices are not available yet. These extras look brilliant as well as functional, and we’re sure plenty of off-road enthusiasts would be queuing up, to improve the new Thar’s go-anywhere ability.

On the 2020 Mahindra Thar, there are two engine options available. The first one is a 2.0-litre ‘mStallion’ petrol engine, which belts out a peak power of 150 PS and a maximum torque of 320 Nm (300 Nm on MT). The second one is a 2.2-litre ‘mHawk’ diesel power plant, which develops 130 PS and 320 Nm. Transmission options on both engines include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.