Changan Oshan X5 (Honda HR-V Rival) Expected To Launch In Thailand

Chang’an Automobile, a state-owned automobile manufacturer in China, could be planning to launch the Oshan X5 SUV in Thailand. For the uninitiated, Oshan is Chang’an’s sub-brand, which is positioned by the company as an upmarket car brand. The Oshan X5 is a premium compact SUV, which first debuted back in July 2021 during the Chengdu Motor Show.

In November 2020, the Oshan X5 was launched in the Chinese market at a starting price of 69,900 Yuan (around INR 8 lakh or USD 10,800). The SUV was recently spotted in Thailand, and as per reports, it could have arrived for testing purposes. The SUV is based on the Changan MPA platform, and is powered by a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine, which belts out 180 HP and 300 Nm.

This motor comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission only. As per speculations, the SUV is likely to get a 1.6-litre, naturally aspirated, petrol powerplant option as well in the near future. As for the dimensions, the X5 has a length of 4,490mm, a width of 1,860mm, and a height of 1,580mm, along with a wheelbase length of 2,710mm.

The vehicle may not be too large in terms of size, but thanks to its stylish exterior design, it has a brilliant street presence. The SUV gets vertically split headlamps at the front, consisting of sleek LED DRLS at the top, with the main headlamp unit positioned low on the bumper. The vehicle also gets a massive front grille with chrome inserts, which look extremely cool and add a premium touch to the vehicle.

At the sides, we see cool-looking, multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels. The SUV also gets ORVM-integrated turn indicators, along with chrome-lining on the window sills. At the rear, we see a pair of sleek-looking LED taillights, along with a sporty bumper (featuring faux exhaust tips) and a roof-mounted spoiler.

There’s black plastic cladding all-around at the bottom, including on the wheel arches, which adds muscle to the overall design. Changan Oshan X5 competes with the likes of MG ZS, Honda HR-V, Nissan Kicks, Toyota Corolla Cross, and Haval First Love in international markets. As for the Indian market, its launch seems unlikely, as Chang’an Automobile hasn’t announced any plans to enter here.

