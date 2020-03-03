CFMoto 250SR Sports Bike (Gixxer SF 250 Rival) Makes It Official Debut

CFMoto has revealed the 250SR in China, and the bike could be launched in India as the brand’s entry-level offering to compete against the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

CFMoto has officially taken the wraps off its 250SR fully-faired quarter-litre sports bike. The said motorcycle was spied on test in 2019 in the manufacturer’s home country, and now has been finally revealed with a base price of CNY 18,580 (Rs 1.92 lakh approx). While it is still not confirmed if the manufacturer will bring this bike to the Indian market, but if does decide to do so, the 250SR will directly rival the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 here.

The 250SR looks sporty, and certainly justifies the ‘Sports Racing’ in its name. It gets twin LED headlamps along with C-shaped DRLs up front. CFMoto is offering the 250SR with just two paint schemes, which are Starlight White and Starlight Black.

The quarter-litre bike comes with a 780 mm saddle height, which means that it can accommodate riders of most sizes. Powering the 250SR is a 249.2 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, single cylinder motor that puts out 28 hp of maximum power at 9,750 rpm, and 22 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

In comparison, Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in India with a 249 cc oil-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder motor that generates 26 hp power at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm. Both the motorcycles are offered with a 6-speed transmission as standard.

As is expected from a fully-faired sports bike, the CFMoto 250SR gets clip-on handlebars. The motorcycle has a length of 2,010 mm, a width of 750 mm, a height of 1,080 mm and a 1,360 mm wheelbase. The 250SR gets 110/70 R17 wheels up front, and 140/60 R17 tyres at back, and is offered in two variants – CBS and ABS.

In terms of features, CFMoto has equipped the bike with a coloured TFT instrument cluster on the top-end ABS trim, similar to that seen on the CFMoto 300NK. It gets two riding modes – Sport and Eco. While there is no confirmation regarding the quarter-litre bike’s launch in India, it was previously reported that the CFMoto 300SR will be brought to the Indian market instead.

As of now, CFMoto offers its 300NK, 650NK, 650MT and 650GT in India, with prices ranging from Rs 2.29 lakh to Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom).