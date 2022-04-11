CEO Shocks Employees By Gifting Them BMW 5-Series In Chennai

A Chennai-based software company’s CEO has gifted five of his long-serving employees BMW 5-Series sedans as a token of respect and gratitude

Kissflow Inc. a software company founded in 2012 with Chennai as its HQ has hit the headlines for rewarding its long-serving employees with a BMW 530d sedan each as a token of appreciation and gratitude. The five employees were handed over the keys to the luxury sedan in the presence of their families at an event celebrating the firm’s tenth anniversary of their ‘no-code’ work management product.

Suresh Sambandam, the founder of Kissflow Inc, handed the BMW 530d over to his five senior executives who are Vivek Madurai (Director of Engineering), Prasanna Rajendran (Vice President), Dinesh Varadharajan (Chief Product Officer), Kausikram Krishnasayee (Director of Product Management) and Adhi Ramanathan (Director of Engineering).

The ceremony took place at the World Trade Centre in Chennai and the announcement was a shocking surprise as the five employees were certainly taken aback. The founder of the company said these five people stood by him in the ebb and flow of Kissflow’s journey and he could not think of a better way to acknowledge their service than gifting them a luxury car each.

It is worth noting that the founder uses a BMW 6-Series as his everyday machine. In India, BMW sells the 5-Series in three variants namely: 530i M Sport, 520d Luxury Line and 530d M Sport. The prices range between Rs. 63.90 lakh and Rs. 73.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 530i M Sport is equipped with a 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.

It produces a maximum power output of 248 bhp at 5,200 rpm and 350 Nm of peak torque at 1,450 rpm. The engine is paired with an eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission and it helps in achieving a claimed top speed of 250 kmph and 0-100 kmph acceleration time in 6.1 seconds. The 520d Luxury Line uses a 2.0-litre turbo four-pot diesel engine.

The oil-burner kicks out 188 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm at 1,750 rpm and is linked with an eight-speed auto as well. The more powerful 530d M Sport comes with a 3.0-litre diesel engine pushing out 261 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 620 Nm at 2,000 rpm. It is hooked with an eight-speed auto too.