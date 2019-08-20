Cars With Minimum Rs. 1 Lakh Discount In August 2019 – CR-V, Duster, Rapid, Fortuner

We have compiled a list of the cars with the most discount in the month of August 2019, exceeding at least Rs 1 Lakh in benefits.

The Indian automobile industry including the cars sales have plummeted more than 30 percent on the month-on-month basis and as per the trade pundits, these are the worst numbers in the last two decades. The impact is so severe that not only many companies have halted their production to match the demand, they are also offering hefty discounts to clear the stocks. We have compiled a list of such discounts on cars that exceed at least Rs 1 Lakh, including cash benefits, exchange bonus among others.

1. Honda CR-V – Discounts upto Rs. 4 Lakh

The flagship Honda SUV in its all-new generation with the diesel engine and 7-seater cabin was launched recently in India. However, it has failed to get many buyers, and also the fact that many SUVs below Rs 20 Lakh are offering the same features, which make the Honda CR-V feel overpriced. Honda is now offering cash discounts as high as Rs 4 lakh on the CR-V.

2. Hyundai Elantra – Discounts upto Rs. 2 Lakh

Hyundai Elantra is undoubtedly the best looking sedan under Rs 30 Lakh, but the decline in sedan sales as the SUVs are on a rise has declined the sales of Elantra manifolds. To counter it, Hyundai is offering hefty discounts of upto Rs. 1,25,000 in cash and Rs. 75,000 exchange bonus on the premium sedan.

3. Toyota Yaris – Discounts upto Rs. 1.95 Lakh

Showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 first, everybody had huge hopes from the Toyota’s entry sedan competing against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Hyundai Verna. Tough competition and only petrol engine has reduced the sales to lowest and it is being offered with heavy discounts including Rs 1,24,000 cash bonus, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs 25,000 corporate bonus. The 2018 VX variant is getting an even more lucrative discount upto Rs 1.95 Lakh.

4. Toyota Corolla Altis – Discounts upto Rs. 1.7 Lakh

Toyota Corolla Altis has not been updated for some time now and new cars like the Honda Civic and Skoda Octavia are eating the sales. Toyota is offering discounts on both 2018 and 2019 models. The 2019 model year Altis is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 90,000, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs 50,000 corporate discount. The 2018 model is offered with cash discounts of upto Rs 1,20,000, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs 50,000 corporate discount.

5. Volkswagen Tiguan – Discounts upto Rs. 1.57 Lakh

The premium SUV in India is a great overall package but high price has dented the sales. Also, like Honda CR-V, the competition is catching up. The 5-seater premium SUV is attracting a cash discount of Rs 1.57 Lakh and is available at Rs 26.5 Lakh (ex-showroom).

6. Volkswagen Vento – Discounts upto Rs. 1.14 Lakh

Another Volkswagen on the list, the VW Vento has always been known for the build quality but lacks in features and feels dated now. Volkswagen is offering discounts of upto Rs 1,14,000 in cash to push the sales of the Vento.

7. Honda BRV – Discounts upto Rs. 1.1 Lakh

The MPV from Honda is marketed as a 7-seater compact SUV but is dated now with no update for years. On the other hand, competition like Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has far exceeded the expectations. Honda is offering discounts worth Rs 1.1 Lakh to help push the sales.

8. Skoda Rapid DSG – Discounts upto Rs. 1 Lakh

A competitor to the Toyota Yaris, the Skoda Rapid has been doing better than both the Yaris and Vento thanks to the deals Skoda is offering. Like the heavy cash discount of upto Rs 1,00,000 on the DSG version which makes the Rapid Auto price equal to the manual one, a sweet deal for the prospective buyers.

9. Toyota Fortuner – Discounts upto Rs. 1 Lakh

India’s best selling and most popular 7-seater full SUV – the Toyota Fortuner is facing competition from Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Alturas, both of which offer a better overall package. Toyota is offering the Fortuner with an exchange bonus of Rs 1 lakh while exchanging it with the old Fortuner.

10. Renault Duster – Discounts Upto Rs. 1 Lakh

Renault recently updated the Duster SUV in India recently and to clear the old stock, the French automaker is offering the pre-facelift model with a cash benefit of Rs 50,000 and Rs 50,000 exchange bonus.

11. Hyundai Tucson – Discounts Upto Rs. 1 Lakh

Hyundai’s premium SUV offering, the Tucson, like other Hyundai cars, is the best looking SUV in India but is expensive for the buyers who look Hyundai as a budget brand. Hyundai is offering the Tucson with a cash benefit of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000.

12. Hyundai Grand i10, Xcent – Discounts Upto Rs. 1 Lakh

Hyundai is offering benefits including Rs 60,000 cash discount, Rs 30,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 corporate discount along with the dealer discount of upto Rs 5,000 on the Grand i10 and Xcent duo. While the Grand i10 will be launched in the new gen version soon, the Xcent has failed to gather buyers in recent times.

13. Volkswagen Ameo DSG – Discounts Upto Rs. 1 Lakh

Another Volkswagen on the list is the made for India compact sedan Ameo, and like the Skoda Rapid, its DSG model is on hefty discounts of upto Rs 1 Lakh which includes 90,000 official and Rs 10,000 Dealer End benefits.