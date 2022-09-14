Cars With Highest Waiting Period In September 2022 – Upto 90 Weeks

Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio N have the highest waiting period of up to 23 months each ahead of Kia Carens and Kia Sonet

In the month of September 2022, Mahindra’s XUV700 continues to have the highest waiting period in the entire automotive industry as some variants ask for a waiting period of up to 21-24 months in the domestic market. The recently launched Mahindra Scorpio N also has a similar waiting period of up to 18-24 months.

The first batch of the Scorpio N composing 25,000 units was booked in just 5 minutes while the one lakh reservations were reached in half an hour. Offered in six- and seven-seater layouts, the SUV is based on a new ladder frame chassis and has larger proportions than the Scorpio Classic. It is priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Carens made its local debut earlier this year and it quickly emerged as one of the top sellers for the South Korean auto major. It carries a waiting period of up to 20 months for select variants. The Carens is packed to the gills and is retailed in an expansive range. The Kia Sonet has a waiting period of up to 11 months in India.

Model Waiting Period Mahindra XUV700 Up To 18-21 Months Mahindra Scorpio N Up To 18-23 Months Kia Carens Up To 20 Months Kia Sonet Up to 11 Months Hyundai Creta Up to 9 Months Hyundai Venue Up to 7 Months Maruti Ertiga Up to 6 Months (10 Months for the CNG variant) Mahindra Thar Up To 6 Months Maruti Baleno Up To 5 Months Tata Nexon Up to 5 Months (8 months for EV)

The Hyundai Creta has a waiting period of up to 9 months currently and the facelifted version is expected to go on sale sometime next year with a brand new front fascia sticking by the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy and an updated equipment list.

The recently facelifted Venue has been well received amongst customers and has a waiting of up to 7 months. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has a waiting period of up to 6 months and the customers wanting to own the CNG variant will have to wait for 10 months.

The Mahindra Thar’s waiting period has reduced recently and select variants have it up to 6 months. The highly popular Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Nexon have a waiting period of up to 5 months while the Nexon EV has it up to 8 months.