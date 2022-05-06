Cars With Highest Waiting Period In May 2022 – XUV700 To City e:HEV

Automobile production continues to face major problems, causing the waiting period for many popular cars to be extremely high, as can be seen below

With the global semiconductor chip shortage still posing problems for automobile production, many popular vehicles still command a high waiting period. Carmakers have been trying hard to optimise production and fulfil pending orders quickly, but the demand from buyers is extremely strong.

Mahindra XUV700 continues to have the longest waiting period among all passenger cars in the Indian market. For select variants, the wait goes as high as twenty months! However, most variants have a waiting period of around four months, or even lower, depending on availability.

For the 1.5L petrol variants of Kia Carens, the waiting period is a little higher than a year-and-a-half. For other variants of the MPV, the wait till delivery hovers between three months to eight months. Next in line is Mahindra Thar, for which the waiting period goes as high as eleven months, depending on the variant chosen. Maruti Ertiga also has an extremely long wait till delivery, around ten months on some variants, although our dealer sources have stated that they can fulfil most orders in around three months. As for MG Astor, the waiting period goes as high as six months, depending on the variant chosen and the dealer location.

The official waiting period for Kia Sonet is between three months and six months, depending on the selected variants. Hyundai Creta now has a lower wait time, around six months for select variants, and between one month to three months for other variants.

Model Waiting Period Mahindra XUV700 Up to 20 months Kia Carens Up to 17 months Mahindra Thar Up to 10 months Maruti Ertiga Up to 9 months MG Astor Up to 6 months Kia Sonet Up to 6 months Hyundai Creta Up to 6 months Honda City e:HEV Up to 6 months Skoda Slavia Up to 4 months Maruti Baleno Up to 4 months

The newly-launched Honda City e:HEV already has an extremely high official waiting period – around six months! For both Skoda Slavia and Maruti Baleno, the waiting period goes as high as four months for select variants.