Cars With Highest Waiting Period In Feb 2022 – Up To 570 Days

Here, we have listed the top ten vehicles that have the highest waiting periods in the Indian car market this month (February 2022)

New car buyers in India are facing a huge problem these days – long waiting periods! Some cars are enjoying a massive demand right now, but due to factors like semiconductor chip shortage, their production hasn’t been able to keep up. Here, we have detailed ten cars that have the highest wait times in the Indian market right now.

Mahindra XUV700 towers over all others in terms of the waiting period – up to nineteen months for select variants. Next in line is Mahindra Thar, which has a waiting period of up to 12 months! However, our dealer sources in Delhi NCR and Dehradun informed us that the actual waiting period of XUV700 and Thar can be cut short to around six to ten months, depending on the variant and colour selected.

Hyundai Creta has a waiting period of up to 10 months, with the longest wait being for the base trim. For most other variants, buyers would have to wait around six months. Maruti Ertiga demands a wait of around three to five months for the petrol-only variants, and up to nine months for the CNG version.

Tata Punch has a waiting period of around four to eight months, with the base trim demanding the longest wait time. As for Kia Seltos, as well as its little sibling Sonet, the waiting period hovers between three to six months, depending on the selected variant.

Nissan Magnite has a waiting period of up to five months, although most variants can be delivered within just around three months from the day of booking. Tata Nexon has a waiting period of around four months for the petrol and diesel versions, while its electric version (Nexon EV) has a wait time of around just two to three months.

Model Waiting Period Mahindra XUV700 Up to 19 months Mahindra Thar Up to 12 months Hyundai Creta Up to 10 months Maruti Ertiga Up to 9 months Tata Punch Up to 8 months Kia Sonet Up to 6 months Kia Seltos Up to 6 months Nissan Magnite Up to 5 months Tata Nexon Up to 4 months (3 months for EV) MG Astor Up to 4 months

MG Astor demands a wait of up to four months to be delivered to new customers. However, some variants of the SUV have a lower waiting period, around just one or two months, which is quite low for this segment.