Cars With Highest Discounts In March 2023 – Up To Rs. 3 Lakh

Cars like Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Meridian, Jeep Compass and Volkswagen Taigun are available with high discounts on the leftover stock in March 2023

In the month of March 2023, several lucrative deals are offered by car manufacturers ahead of the arrival of BSVI stage 2 emission standards. The Citroen C5 Aircross comes with the highest benefits of up to Rs. 3 lakh on leftover MY2022 stock for select variants. The Jeep Meridian is available with up to Rs. 2.5 lakh discount on select trims.

Its five-seater sibling, the Jeep Compass, is also offered with up to Rs. 1.5 lakh discount. The Volkswagen Tiguan’s 2022 MY stock is sold with up to Rs. 1.85 lakh in discounts and other offers combined while its bigger sibling, the Tiguan is retailed with an offer of Rs. 1.5 lakh. The MG Astor can be bought with savings of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh in India.

The pre-facelifted version of the Honda City can be had with up to Rs. 1.3 lakh discounts. Only a few days ago, the Japanese brand introduced the updated version of the City with mild exterior changes while two new variants have been added to the lineup. It is powered by a 1.5L NA four-cylinder petrol and a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine.

Car Models Discount Benefits In March 2023 1. Citroen C5 Aircross Rs. 3 Lakh 2. Jeep Meridian Rs. 2.5 Lakh 3. Jeep Compass Rs. 1.5 Lakh 4. VW Tiguan Rs. 1.85 Lakh 5. VW Taigun Rs. 1.51 Lakh 6. VW Virtus Rs. 1.13 Lakh 6. MG Astor Rs. 1.5 Lakh 7. Pre-Facelift Honda City Rs. 1.3 Lakh 8. Skoda Kushaq Rs. 1.25 Lakh 9. Skoda Slavia Rs. 1 Lakh 10. Nissan Magnite Rs. 82,000 11. Mahindra Thar Petrol AT Rs. 1 Lakh 12. Hyundai Verna Rs. 1 Lakh

The Skoda Kushaq midsize SUV is sold with a discount of up to Rs. 1.25 lakh for select variants on MY2022 leftover stock. The Slavia midsize sedan is available with benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh in the domestic market. The VW Virtus is offered for Rs. 1.13 lakh in discounts while the 2.0L petrol engine equipped Hyundai Alcazar also can be had with good deals.

It is almost sold out across the country and depending on the availability of any old stock, dealer level savings of up to Rs. 1.25 lakh can be made. The 2.0L four-cylinder MPi petrol engine has now been replaced by an all-new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine kicking out 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque.

It is paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. With the new generation Hyundai Verna launching on March 21, the outgoing model gets up to Rs. 1 lakh benefits. The Mahindra Thar petrol AT and Nissan Magnite are retailed with Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 82,000 benefits respectively.