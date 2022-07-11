Carens Beats Innova To Become 2nd Best Selling MPV In India In H1 2022

Kia Carens posted a total of 30,953 unit sales between January and May 2022 as it finished ahead of Toyota Innova Crysta

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) had the Ertiga dominate the MPV sales charts in the first half of this calendar year while Kia Carens beat Toyota Innova Crysta for the second position. The Carens garnered a total of 30,953 unit sales between January and June 2022 as it finished ahead of Toyota Innova Crysta, which posted a total of 30,551 units.

In the month of June 2022, the Carens recorded a total of 7,895 units. This when compared to the same period for the Toyota Innova Crysta with 6,795 units, the Carens fared better with 1,100 units. The Kia Carens was launched in India midway through February 2022 and it competes against a host of seven-seaters in the Indian market. It is offered in Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus trims levels.

The Kia Carens is made available as either a six- or a seven-seater. It derives power from a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. The NA petrol kicks out 115 PS maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission while the smaller 1.4-litre T-GDi petrol delivers 140 PS power and 242 Nm and is linked with either a six-speed or a seven-speed DCT.

The solo diesel is good enough to generate a total of 115 PS and 250 Nm and is hooked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Carens is offered in an expansive range as it is priced between Rs. 9.59 lakh and Rs. 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV is offered with a long list of features pertaining to comfort, convenience, safety, entertainment and connectivity.

Some of the key highlights are a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, latest Kia Connect techology, an electric sunroof, an all-digital instrument console, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, six airbags, anti-lock brakes, Electronic Stability Control, hill-start assist, disc brakes on all four wheels, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and a lot more.

Until May 2022, the Innova had the upper hand over Carens but last month the tables had turned in favour of the latter.