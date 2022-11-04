Car Sales October 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota

Maruti Suzuki recorded 1,40,337 units in October 2022 as against 1,08,991 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales surge of 28.7 per cent

Maruti Suzuki continued to lead the way in the month of October 2022 as 1,40,337 units were sold against 1,08,991 units during the same period last year with a Yoy sales growth of 28.7 per cent. Hyundai finished in the second position with 48,001 units against 37,021 units in October 2021 with a YoY growth of 29.6 per cent.

Tata Motors was the third most sold manufacturer in the country last month as 45,217 units were registered against 33,925 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume increase of 33.2 per cent. Mahindra finished in the fourth position with 32,298 units against 20,130 units in October 2021 with a YoY growth of 60.4 per cent.

Kia India slotted in at fifth with 23,323 units against 16,331 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 42.8 per cent. Toyota Kirloskar Motor garnered a domestic tally of 13,143 units against 12,440 units with a YoY growth of 5.6 per cent. Honda Cars India finished in the seventh position with 9,543 unit sales.

Car Brands (MoM) October 2022 Sales October 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki (28.7%) 1,40,337 1,08,991 2. Hyundai (29.6%) 48,001 37,021 3. Tata (33.2%) 45,217 33,925 4. Mahindra (60.4%) 32,298 20,130 5. Kia (42.8%) 23,323 16,331 6. Toyota (5.6%) 13,143 12,440 7. Honda (17.7%) 9,543 8,108 8. Renault (-12.7%) 7,778 8,910 9. MG (52.5%) 4,367 2,863 10. VW (14%) 3,510 3,077 11. Skoda (10.5%) 3,389 3,065 12. Nissan (-21.7%) 3,061 3,913 13. Citroen (1767.1%) 1,195 64 14. FCA (-14.2%) 1,136 1,324

This when compared to the same period last year with 8,108 units, a YoY volume growth of 17.7 per cent was noted. Renault was the eighth most sold carmaker in India last month as 7,778 units were recorded against 8,910 units in October 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 12.7 per cent.

MG’s retail sales stood at 4,367 units against 2,863 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY growth of 52.5 per cent. Volkswagen managed a total of 3,510 units against 3,077 units with a YoY growth of 14 per cent. Skoda ended up eleventh with 3,389 units against 3,065 units with a YoY positive sales growth of 10.5 per cent.

Nissan finished twelfth with 3,061 units against 3,913 units in October 2021 with a YoY negative growth of 21.7 per cent. Citroen posted 1,195 units against just 64 units in October with 1767.1 per cent growth while FCA rounded out the top ten with 1,136 units against 1,324 units in October 2021 with a YoY drop of 14.2 per cent.