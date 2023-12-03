Car Sales November 2023 – Maruti Suzuki Tops Hyundai, Tata & Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki registered a total of 1,34,158 units in November 2023 with a YoY growth of 1.3 per cent as it finished on top ahead of Hyundai and Tata

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) posted a total of 1,34,158 units in November 2023 and in comparison to the same period last year, a YoY sales growth of 1.3 per cent was noted. Hyundai continued its second position with a total of 49,451 units with a YoY growth of 3 per cent. It is worth noting that only MSIL’s SUV and MPV sales led to a total of just over 49,000 units.

Tata Motors stayed put in the third position with a total of 46,070 units leading to a YoY growth of 0.1 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra registered a domestic tally of 39,981 units last month and in comparison to the corresponding period twelve months ago, a YoY volume increase of 31.6 per cent was noted. However, the MoM volumes declined by 8.5 per cent.

Kia India finished in the fifth position with a tally of 22,762 units and compared to the same period last year, a YoY sales de-growth of 5.3 per cent was noted. A few months ago, Kia introduced the facelifted Seltos and it will be followed by the updated Sonet in early 2024. The South Korean auto major will also bring in two more launches next year.

Just like Kia, Tata is also planning to launch new products such as the Punch EV, Curvv EV and ICE, Harrier EV, etc while Mahindra will host the market launches of the facelifted XUV300, five-door Thar, XUV.e8 electric SUV, updated XUV400 and others. Hyundai won’t rest on its laurels either as the facelifted Creta and updated Tucson are heading our way in 2024.

As for Maruti Suzuki, the new generation Swift and Dzire are in the pipeline while the seven-seater Grand Vitara could be introduced in late 2024 or 2025. Back to the monthly sales, Toyota posted 16,924 units with a massive YoY surge of 43.9 per cent while its arch-rival, Honda, finished seventh with 8,706 unit sales with a growth of 23.5 per cent.

MG Motor India garnered 4,154 units last month with a growth of 1.8 per cent as it finished ahead of Skoda with 3,783 units, and Volkswagen with 3,095 units to round out the top ten.