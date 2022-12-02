Car Sales November 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota

Maruti Suzuki posted 2,94,047 units in November 2022 as against 2,40,433 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 22.3 per cent

In the month of November 2022, a total of 2,94,047 units were sold in India as against 2,40,433 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 22.3 per cent. Maruti Suzuki continued to finish on top of the sales charts with 1,22,529 unit sales as against 1,01,811 units in November 2021 with a YoY growth of 20.3 per cent.

A flurry of new launches this calendar year has certainly helped in recording impressive numbers. The second place was continued to be occupied by Hyundai as it recorded 44,539 units as against 38,454 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY positive sales increase of 15.8 per cent.

Tata was the third most sold car producer in the country as 40,251 units were sold against 29,595 units. This led to a YoY positive sales growth of 36 per cent. Mahindra sat in at fourth with 28,127 unit sales as against 17,750 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales surge of 58.4 per cent.

Car Brands (MoM) November 2022 Sales November 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki (20.3%) 1,22,529 1,01,811 2. Hyundai (15.8%) 44,539 38,454 3. Tata (36%) 40,251 29,595 4. Mahindra (58.4%) 28,127 17,750 5. Kia (49.3%) 19,301 12,924 6. Toyota (14.1%) 11,945 10,469 7. Honda (-16.9%) 6,600 7,945 8. Skoda & VW (29.3%) 6,368 4,925 9. Renault (-29%) 6,330 8,927 10. MG (37.8%) 3,666 2,659 11. Nissan (-18%) 2,643 3,226 12. FCA (-7.2%) 984 1,061 13. Citroen (976.2%) 635 59 14. Force (66.6%) 125 75

The recently launched Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic have also been well received by customers. Kia slotted in at fifth with 19,301 units as against 12,924 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY sales jump of 49.3 per cent. Toyota finished in the sixth position with 11,945 units against 10,469 units in November 2021 with a YoY growth of 14.1 per cent.

Honda was the seventh most sold carmaker in India last month as 6,600 units were registered against 7,945 units in November 2021 with a YoY drop of 16.9 per cent. The combined sales of Skoda and Volkswagen stood at 6,368 units against 4,925 units with a YoY growth of 29.3 per cent.

Renault ended up ninth with 6,330 unit sales as against 8,927 units with a YoY sales decline of 29 per cent. MG managed a total of 3,666 units last month as against 2,659 units with a YoY surge of 37.8 per cent as it finished ahead of Nissan, FCA, Citroen and Force.