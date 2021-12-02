Car Sales November 2021 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Skoda

Maruti Suzuki finished on top of the sales charts in the month of November 2021 with 1,09,722 units as against 1,35,775 units

In the month of November 2021, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) continued to lead the way with a cumulative domestic tally of 1,09,722 units as against 1,35,775 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 19.2 per cent. The largest carmaker in the country garnered a market share of close to 45 per cent.

MSIL is planning to launch a slew of new models in the next calendar year as the facelifted Baleno, new generation Brezza and an all-new Alto are expected to debut. Hyundai finished in the second position with just over 37,000 units last month as against 48,800 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY decline of 24.2 per cent.

Tata Motors continued its good run in the third position with 29,778 unit sales as against 21,641 units in November 2020 with an appreciable growth of 37.6 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra was the fourth most sold carmaker in India in November 2021 as 19,401 units were recorded against 17,971 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 8 per cent YoY growth.

Car Brands (YoY) November 2021 Sales November 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki (-19.2%) 1,09,722 1,35,775 2. Hyundai (-24.2%) 37,001 48,800 3. Tata Motors (37.6%) 29,778 21,641 4. Mahindra (8%) 19,401 17,971 5. Kia (-32.4%) 14,214 21,022 6. Toyota (52.8%) 13,002 8,508 7. Renault (-50.4%) 5,052 10,181 8. Honda (-45.4%) 5,457 9,990 9. Nissan (160.7%) 2,651 1,017 10. Volkswagen (112.5%) 3,000 1,412 11. MG (-40.40%) 2,481 4,163 12. Skoda (108%) 2,196 1,056 13. FCA (55.1%) 1,100 709 14. Citroen 100 –

Kia India slotted in at fifth with 14,214 units as against 21,022 units during the same period last year with a YoY de-growth of 32.4 per cent. The South Korean auto major will host the global premiere of the Carens three-row UV on December 16, 2021, and it will go on sale in the early parts of next year. It will likely be positioned between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor finished in the sixth position with 13,002 units as against 8,508 units in November 2020 with a YoY sales increase of 52.8 per cent. Renault was the seventh most sold carmaker courtesy of the Kiger compact SUV, Triber and Kwid entry-level hatchback. It posted 5,052 unit sales as against 10,181 units with 50.4 per cent de-growth.

Honda Cars India finished in the eighth position ahead of Nissan, Volkswagen, MG Motor, Skoda, FCA and Citroen last month. Most of the automakers have been affected by the chip shortage and it leads to drop in production volumes in recent months across the industry.