Car Sales June 2023 – Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota

Maruti Suzuki posted 1,33,027 units in the month of June 2023 against 1,22,685 units with a YoY growth of 8.4 per cent

In June 2023, a total of 3.27 lakh passenger cars were sold in the domestic market. Maruti Suzuki headed the volume table with a total of 1,33,027 units last month as against 1,22,685 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY positive growth of 8.4 per cent. Hyundai continued to sit in the second position with 50,001 unit sales.

Compared to the same period twelve months ago, the South Korean auto major endured a YoY growth of 2 per cent. Tata Motors finished in the third position with 47,240 units against 45,200 units in June 2022 with a YoY sales increase of 4.5 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra was the fourth most sold carmaker in India in June 2023.

The homegrown brand posted 32,585 units as against 26,575 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 22.6 per cent. Kia India finished in the fifth position with a total of 19,391 units against 24,024 units with a YoY volume decline of 19.3 per cent. The facelifted Seltos is getting unveiled today and it will help improve the sales performance.

Car Brands (YoY) Sales In June 2023 Sales In June 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki (8.4%) 1,33,027 1,22,685 2. Hyundai (2%) 50,001 49,001 3. Tata (4.5%) 47,240 45,200 4. Mahindra (22.6%) 32,585 26,575 5. Kia (-19.3%) 19,391 24,024 6. Toyota (10.4%) 18,237 16,512 7. Renault (-41.5%) 5,450 9,317 8. MG (13.8%) 5,125 4,503 9. Honda (-35.2%) 5,080 7,834 10. Skoda (-34.2%) 3,966 6,023 11. Volkswagen (2.4%) 3,394 3,315 12. Nissan (-27.4%) 2,552 3,515 13. Citroen (1202.6%) 1,003 77 14. Jeep (-74.9%) 493 1,963

Toyota posted a domestic tally of 18,237 units last month as against 16,512 units in June 2022 with a YoY growth of 10.4 per cent. Renault finished in the seventh position with 5,450 units against 9,317 units with a YoY volume de-growth of 41.5 per cent. MG Motor India was positioned eighth with 5,125 units against 4,503 units.

This led to a YoY growth of 13.8 per cent. Honda slotted in at ninth with a domestic total of 5,080 units as against 7,834 units with a YoY drop of 35.2 per cent. The Elevate midsize SUV will be launched around September and its bookings have commenced at dealerships. Skoda managed a total of 3,966 units to finish tenth.

VW recorded 3,394 units against 3,315 units with a YoY growth of 2.4 per cent as it finished ahead of Nissan, Citroen and Jeep. Skoda and Volkswagen have introduced new variants of their midsize products recently while Citroen C3 Aircross will be launched in five- and seven-seater configurations next month.