Car Sales June 2022 – Maruti, Tata, Toyota, Hyundai, Honda, Kia, Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki recorded 1,22,685 units in June 2022 against 1,24,280 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY drop of 1.3 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) continued to lead the sales charts as 1,22,685 units were sold against 1,24,280 units during the same period in 2021 with 1.3 per cent YoY de-growth. Hyundai regained the second position from Tata Motors with a cumulative domestic tally of just over 49,000 units against 40,496 units in June 2021.

This led to a YoY volume increase of 21 per cent. Tata Motors continued its momentum going with a total of 45,200 units against 24,111 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY surge of 87.5 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra finished in the fourth position with 26,880 units against 16,636 units during the same period last year.

The homegrown SUV specialist posted a YoY positive growth of 58.9 per cent. Kia India recorded a total of 24,024 units last month against 15,015 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY volume increase of 60 per cent. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) registered a cumulative tally of 16,512 units against 8,798 units in June 2021.

Car Brands (YoY) June 2022 Sales June 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki (-1.3%) 1,22,685 1,24,280 2. Hyundai (21%) 49,001 40,496 3. Tata (87.5%) 45,200 24,111 4. Mahindra (58.9%) 26,880 16,636 5. Kia (60%) 24,024 15,015 6. Toyota (87.7%) 16,512 8,798 7. Renault (52.7%) 9,317 6,100 8. Honda (64.3%) 7,834 4,767 9. Skoda (720.6%) 6,023 734 10. MG (51.4%) 4,503 3,558 11. Nissan (5.4%) 3,515 3,503 12. VW (103%) 3,315 1,633 13. FCA (148.8%) 1,963 789 14. Citroen (87.8%) 77 41

The Japanese auto major managed a YoY volume growth of 87.7 per cent while Renault India posted 9,317 unit sales against 6,100 units in June 2021 with a YoY increase of 52.7 per cent. Honda Cars India slotted in at eighth with 7,834 units against 4,767 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales surge of 64.3 per cent.

Skoda managed to finish in the ninth position with 6,023 units against 734 units in June 2021 with YoY volume growth of 720.6 per cent. MG recorded a YoY sales increase of 51.4 per cent as 4,503 units were recorded against 3,558 units in June 2021. Nissan finished in the eleventh position with 3,515 units against 3,503 units during the same period last year.

Volkswagen garnered 3,315 unit sales last month against 1,633 units in June 2021 with a YoY growth of 103 per cent. FCA and Citroen covered the remaining two positions with 1,963 units and 77 units respectively. The second half of this CY will see plenty of action in the passenger car industry as a host of new launches waiting in the pipeline.