Car Sales In February 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, MG, Toyota

Maruti Suzuki finished on top with a total of 1,33,948 units in February 2022 as against 1,44,761 units with a YoY drop of 7.4 per cent

In the second month of 2022, Maruti Suzuki continued to sit on top of the passenger car sales charts with a total of 1,33,948 units as against 1,44,761 units during the same period last year with a YoY de-growth of 7.4 per cent. Hyundai was the second-largest carmaker in the country last month as 44,050 units were sold against 51,600 units.

This led to a YoY volume decline of 14.6 per cent. Tata Motors recorded a total of 39,981 units and was just over 4,000 units shy of the second-placed Hyundai. The homegrown manufacturer posted 39,981 unit sales against 27,225 units in February 2021 with a massive YoY sales surge of 46.8 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra finished in the fourth position and endured the third-highest growth within the industry. The SUV specialist registered a total of 27,663 units as against 15,391 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of close to 80 per cent. Kia India was the first most sold car producer with a domestic tally of 18,121 units.

Car Brands (YoY) Sales In Feb 2022 Sales In Feb 2021 1. Maruti Suzuki (-7.4%) 1,33,948 1,44,761 2. Hyundai (-14.6%) 44,050 51,600 3. Tata (46.8%) 39,981 27,225 4. Mahindra (79.7%) 27,663 15,391 5. Kia (8.5%) 18,121 16,702 6. Toyota (-37.8%) 8,745 14,075 7. Honda (-22.9%) 7,187 9,324 8. Renault (-40.5%) 6,568 11,043 9. MG (4.6%) 4,528 4,329 10. Skoda (427.9%) 4,503 853 11. Volkswagen (84.2%) 4,028 2,186 12. Nissan (-42.1%) 2,456 4,244 13. Jeep (-7.5%) 1,020 1,103 14. Citroen 59 –

The South Korean company introduced the Carens a few weeks ago and last month it contributed to more than 5,000 units. Kia posted 8.5 per cent YoY growth as 16,702 units were sold in February 2021. Toyota garnered a total of 8,745 units as against 14,075 units with a YoY sales drop of 37.8 per cent. The arrival of updated Glanza this month should help in improving the sales numbers.

Honda Cars India slotted in at seventh with 7,187 unit sales as against 9,324 units during the same period last year with a negative YoY growth of 22.9 per cent. Renault came in at eighth with 6,568 unit sales as against 11,043 units with a decline of 40.5 per cent. MG finished in ninth place with 4,528 unit sales against 4,329 units with a 4.6 per cent growth.

Skoda finished tenth with 4,503 units against 853 units in February 2021 with a surge of nearly 428 per cent while VW managed a total of 4,028 units courtesy of the Taigun midsize SUV with a growth of 84.2 per cent. The remaining positions were covered by Nissan, Jeep and Citroen.