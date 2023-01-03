Car Sales December 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota

Maruti Suzuki posted 1,12,010 unit sales in the month of December 2022 as against 1,23,016 units with a YoY de-growth of 9 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 1,12,010 unit sales in the month of December 2022 as against 1,23,016 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 9 per cent. The largest car producer in the country has been on a launch spree throughout this calendar year.

A few months ago, the company introduced the Grand Vitara midsize SUV. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is gearing up to host the global debut of the Baleno-based coupe SUV and the five-door Jimny at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. The former will go on sale around April 2023 while the latter will likely reach dealerships by August.

Maruti Suzuki could rebrand the five-door Jimny as the new Gypsy. Tata Motors moved up the standings to finish second in the overall manufacturers’ volume standings in the final month of the 2022 calendar year as 40,043 units were recorded against 35,299 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 13 per cent.

Car Brands (MoM) December 2022 Sales December 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki (-9%) 1,12,010 1,23,016 2. Tata (13%) 40,043 35,299 3. Hyundai (20%) 38,831 32,312 4. Mahindra (62%) 28,333 17,469 5. Kia (95%) 15,184 7,797 6. Toyota (-4%) 10,421 10,834 7. Honda (-11%) 7,062 7,973 8. Skoda (48%) 4,788 3,234

The brand is expected to launch the facelifted Safari and Harrier, and the electric version of the Punch micro SUV in 2023. Last month, Tata cumulatively crossed the 50,000 unit mark for the first time and posted its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q3 FY 2023. Hyundai Motor finished in the third position with a total of 38,831 units as against 32,312 units in December 2021 with a YoY growth of 20 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra was the fourth most sold carmaker by the closure of 2022. The Mumbai-based SUV maker recorded a total of 28,333 units last month as against 17,469 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 62 per cent. Kia Motor India managed to finish fifth with 15,184 units against 7,797 units in December 2021.

This led to YoY growth of 95 per cent. Toyota slotted in at sixth with 10,421 units against 10,834 units with a YoY drop of 4 per cent. Honda came in at seventh with 7,062 units against 7,973 units with a YoY decline of 11 per cent. Courtesy of Kushaq and Slavia, Skoda posted 4,788 units against 3,234 units with a YoY growth of 48 per cent.