Car Sales August 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, MG, Honda

Maruti Suzuki headed the sales charts in the month of August 2022 as well as it recorded a total of 1,34,166 units as against 1,42,850 units during the previous month of July 2022 with an MoM negative sales growth of 6 per cent. The brand has been on a launch spree since the start of this calendar year as a host of new models were introduced.

Hyundai finished in the second position with a cumulative domestic tally of 49,510 units against 50,500 units in July 2022. This led to a YoY volume de-growth of 1.9 per cent. In 2022, the South Korean auto major brought in the new generation Tucson while the Venue N Line (launch on September 6 confirmed), Ioniq 5 electric vehicle, and facelifted Kona Electric will likely be launched in the remaining months of the CY.

Tata Motors continued to post an impressive sales tally as 47,170 units were registered against 47,506 units in July 2022 with an MoM positive volume increase of 0.7 per cent. The homegrown auto major recently launched the Jet Editions of the Nexon, Nexon EV, Safari and Harrier and it posted the highest individual monthly sales of Nexon and Punch last month.

Car Brands (MoM) August 2022 Sales July 2022 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki (-6%) 1,34,166 1,42,850 2. Hyundai (-1.9%) 49,510 50,500 3. Tata (0.7%) 47,170 47,506 4. Mahindra (6.4%) 29,852 28,053 5. Kia (1.3%) 22,322 22,022 6. Toyota (-24%) 14,959 19,693 7. Honda (14.5%) 7,769 6,784 8. Renault (-1.6%) 7,012 7,128 9. Skoda (-5%) 4,222 4,447 10. MG (-4.7%) 3,823 4,013 11. Nissan (-10.4%) 3,283 3,667 12. VW (-29.4%) 2,052 2,915 13. FCA (14.8%) 1,321 1,150 14. Citroen (47.8%) 850 575

Mahindra has been riding on a wave of momentum created by its latest launches. The SUV maker introduced the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic recently. In the month of August 2022, Mahindra garnered a total of 29,852 units against 28,053 units during the previous month of July 2022 with an MoM positive volume jump of 6.4 per cent.

Kia India finished in the fifth position with 22,322 units against 22,022 units with an MoM growth of 1.3 per cent while Toyota ended up sixth with 14,959 units against 19,693 units in July 2022 with a negative growth of 24 per cent. Honda finished in the seventh position with 7,769 units against 6,784 units with a volume increase of 14.5 per cent.

Renault India slotted in at eighth with 7,012 units against 7,128 units in July 2022 with an MoM decline of 1.6 per cent while Skoda, MG, Nissan, Volkswagen, FCA and Citroen covered the remaining positions.