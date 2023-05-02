Car Sales April 2023 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Kia, Mahindra, Toyota

The total car sales in the month of April 2023 stood at 3,31,513 units as against 2,93,438 units with a YoY positive sales increase of 13 per cent

In the month of April 2023, a total of 3,31,513 units were dispatched in the Indian automotive industry as against 2,93,438 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume growth of 13 per cent. However, compared to the previous month of March 2023 with 3,36,046 units, a MoM decline of 1.3 per cent was noted.

This was due to the BSVI stage 2 transition in the first month of the new FY. Maruti Suzuki continued to lead the way with a total of 1,37,320 units against 1,21,995 units with a YoY growth of 12.6 per cent. Hyundai garnered a total of 49,701 units last month as against 44,001 units with a YoY sales increase of 13 per cent.

Tata Motors was the third most sold manufacturer in April 2023 as 47,010 units were recorded against 41,590 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 13 per cent. Mahindra finished in the fourth position with a domestic tally of 34,698 units against 22,526 units with a YoY volume surge of 54 per cent in India.

Car Brands (YoY) Sales In April 2023 Sales In April 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki (12.6%) 1,37,320 1,21,995 2. Hyundai (13%) 49,701 44,001 3. Tata (13%) 47,010 41,590 4. Mahindra (54%) 34,698 22,526 5. Kia (22.1%) 23,216 19,019 6. Toyota (-6.1%) 14,162 15,085 7. Honda (-32.5%) 5,313 7,874 8. MG (126.6%) 4,551 2,008 9. Renault (-43.1%) 4,323 7,594 10. Skoda (-22.2%) 4,009 5,152 11. VW (-14.5%) 3,032 3,547 12. Nissan (24%) 2,617 2,110 13. Citroen (1866.7%) 1,003 51 14. Jeep (-37%) 558 886 TOTAL (13%) 3,31,513 2,93,438

Kia slotted in at fifth with a tally of 23,216 unit sales as against 19,019 units with a YoY sales increase of 22.1 per cent. Toyota Kirloskar Motor was the sixth most sold brand last month with a total of 14,162 units as against 15,085 units with a YoY salees de-growth of 6.1 per cent. The Japanese brand is expected to ramp up its production acitivites from this month.

Honda Cars India finished in the seventh position with a total of 5,313 units against 7,874 units with a YoY decline of 32.5 per cent. MG came in at eighth with a total of 4,551 units against 2,008 units with a YoY growth of 126.6 per cent. The company recently introduced the Comet EV, the smallest passenger car in India with a starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault ended up ninth ahead of Skoda, Volkswagen and Nissan with a domestic total of 4,323 units as against 7,594 units with a YoY sales decline of 43.1 per cent. Citroen and Jeep covered the remaining two places.