Car Sales April 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Kia, Toyota, Mahindra, Honda

Maruti Suzuki recorded 1,10,841 unit sales in the month of April 2022 against 1,24,410 units with a YoY decline of 11 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) posted a domestic tally of 1,10,841 unit sales in the month of April 2022 against 1,24,410 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative growth of 11 per cent. Hyundai finished in the second position with 44,001 units as against 49,002 units in April 2021 with a YoY decline of 10 per cent.

Tata Motors was the third most sold carmaker in the country last month with 41,590 unit sales as against 25,096 units during the corresponding month in 2021 with a YoY surge of 66 per cent. Kia India finished in the fourth position with 19,019 unit sales as against 16,111 units in April 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 18 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra finished in the fifth position with 19,018 units against 14,780 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 29 per cent. Toyota Kirloskar Motor was the sixth most sold car producer last month as 15,085 units were registered against 9,621 units with a YoY growth of 57 per cent.

Car Brands (YoY) April 2022 Sales April 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki (-11%) 1,10,841 1,24,410 2. Hyundai (-10%) 44,001 49,002 3. Tata (66%) 41,590 25,096 4. Kia (18%) 19,019 16,111 5. Mahindra (29%) 19,018 14,780 6. Toyota (57%) 15,085 9,621 7. Honda (-13%) 7,874 9,072 8. Renault (-12%) 7,594 8,642 9. Skoda (436%) 5,152 961 10. Volkswagen (131%) 3,547 1,533 10. Nissan (-37%) 2,110 3,369 11. MG (-22%) 2,008 2,565 12. FCA 886 886 13. Force (103%) 280 138 14. Citroen (-78%) 51 230

We do expect to see new launches from the top six brands in the remaining months of the year as Maruti Suzuki YFG, facelifted Brezza, updated Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Creta and Venue facelifts, Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric vehicle, long-range Tata Nexon, Kia EV6, Toyota D22 midsize SUV, etc are waiting in the pipeline.

Honda Cars India finished in the seventh position with 7,874 units against 9,072 units in April 2021 with a YoY drop of 13 per cent. The Japanese manufacturer will announce the official prices of the City Hybrid tomorrow in India. Renault finished in the eighth position with 7,594 units against 8,642 units with a YoY decline of 12 per cent.

Courtesy of the MQB A0 IN platform based Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and Skoda Slavia, both the brands have been recording decent sales tally in recent times. Last month, the YoY growth stood at 436 and 131 per cent for Skoda and Volkswagen respectively. Nissan ended up tenth ahead of MG, FCA, Force and Citroen.