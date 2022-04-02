Car Sales Analysis March 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, MG

Maruti Suzuki finished on top of the sales charts ahead of Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Kia in the month of March 2021

The automotive sector saw a domestic tally of over 3.20 lakh units in the month of March 2022 and in comparison, a near-flat growth was registered on a YoY basis. However, encouragingly, the MoM growth stood at 6 per cent as just over 3.02 lakh units were sold in the previous month of February 2022 in India.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) garnered a total of 1,33,861 unit sales last month as against 1,46,203 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume de-growth of 8 per cent. Hyundai finished in the second position with 44,600 units against 52,600 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY decline of 15 per cent.

Tata Motors continued to be third with 42,295 units as against 29,655 units in March 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 43 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra slotted in at fourth with 27,603 units against 16,643 units in March 2021 with a YoY sales surge of 66 per cent. Kia India was the fifth most sold carmaker in India last month with 22,622 units.

Brands (YoY) March 2022 Sales March 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki (-8%) 1,33,861 1,46,203 2. Hyundai (-15%) 44,600 52,600 3. Tata Motors (43%) 42,295 29,655 4. Mahindra (66%) 27,603 16,643 5. Kia (18%) 22,622 19,100 6. Toyota (14%) 17,130 14,997 7. Renault (-31%) 8,518 12,356 8. Honda (-7%) 6,589 7,103 9. Skoda (384%) 5,608 1,159 10. MG (-15%) 4,721 5,528 11. Volkswagen (81%) 3,672 2,025 12. Nissan (-25%) 3,007 4,012 13. Citroen 52 –

This, when compared to the same period in 2021 with 19,100 units, a YoY sales growth of 18 per cent, was seen. Toyota Kirloskar Motor came home sixth with 17,130 unit sales as against 14,997 units with a YoY growth of 14 per cent. Renault India recorded a YoY decline of 31 per cent as 8,518 units were sold against 12,356 units in March 2021.

Honda Cars India finished in the eighth position with 6,589 units as against 7,103 units in March 2021 with a YoY drop of 7 per cent. The good reception for Kushaq and Slavia led to Skoda recording its highest monthly sales tally in a long time as 5,608 units were registered against 1,159 units with a YoY growth of 384 per cent.

MG Motor India finished tenth with 4,721 unit sales against 5,528 units with a YoY de-growth of 15 per cent. VW ended up eleventh ahead of Nissan and Citroen with 3,672 units last month as against 2,025 units in March 2021 with a YoY surge of 81 per cent.