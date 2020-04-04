C-Segment Sedan Petrol Vs Diesel Sales – Ciaz, City, Verna, Rapid

The top three from C-segment for sedans all had their petrol version sales overtaking the diesel variants last year

The C-segment for sedans always sees close fight over the years courtesy of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna. In the calendar year 2019, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz led the pack ahead of the other two but only by a slender margin. The Ciaz registered a total of 29,706 units and the majority of the numbers is for the petrol variants.

About 23,562 units were for the petrol version and the remaining 6,144 for the diesel-spec Ciaz. The trend of petrol engine sales dominating the diesel versions continued throughout the segment except for Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and Nissan Sunny. The City recorded just over 25,000 units for the petrol variants.

However, the diesel sales only stood at 3,692 units at a ratio of 87:13 in favour of the petrol. The City is getting a new generation mostly this month with a heavily upgraded exterior and interior in response to the recently facelifted Hyundai Verna that gained new engines, cosmetic changes and addition of new features and technologies.

Model Petrol Diesel Total 1. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 23,562 6,144 29,706 2. Honda City 25,004 3,692 28,696 3. Hyundai Verna 15,551 12,639 28,190 4. Skoda Rapid 3,448 6,303 9,751 5. Toyota Yaris 2,943 – – 6. Volkswagen Vento 2,486 3,120 5,606 7. Nissan Sunny 167 511 678 8. Fiat Linea 94 0 94

The Verna recorded a total of 28,190 units last month. The petrol variant sales stood at 15,551 units and about 12,639 units of the diesel-spec variants were sold as well. The penetration of petrol and diesel was noted at 55:45 and unlike the Ciaz and City, the Verna’s diesel engine sales had been pretty higher.

Currently, the Verna can be had in a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine option. The Rapid was positioned fourth with a total of 9,751 units. In contrary to the aforementioned models, the diesel-spec Rapid contributed to majority of its sales with 6,303 units while the petrol sales stood at 3,448 units.

It was the similar case for Volkswagen Vento as 56 per cent was for the diesel version and the remaining for the petrol variant. Only 678 units of the Nissan Sunny were retailed last month and 511 of them were for the diesel variant. The Linea was positioned last with 94 units for its petrol version.