BYD To Launch New e-SUV To Rival Upcoming Maruti & Hyundai EVs

BYD plans to enter the mid-size SUV market in 2025, launching models priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 50 lakh to compete with Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra

BYD, the world’s second-largest electric car manufacturer, is gearing up to enter the mid-size SUV market next year. Company officials recently confirmed that the new model may be unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Show, scheduled for January 2025.

The company is evacuating several models for the Indian market, and it could launch the sub-20 lakh electric SUV in mid-2025. BYD’s upcoming electric SUV will lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki eVX and the Hyundai Creta EV upon launch.

In a media interview, Rajeev Chauhan, Head of the Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India said that various automotive companies in India are doing research, including BYD. He mentioned that they have plans to launch an SUV priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, with the final decision dependent on the results of their study. Furthermore, he stated that our products are not aimed at the Rs. 15 lakh-25 lakh segment, which is a large market. We are working towards that goal and need to gather insights to create a solid business case for moving into this new market.

The upcoming B-segment SUV, which is expected to be named BYD Seal U will feature a wheelbase of 2,765 mm, a length of 4,775 mm, a width of 1,890 mm and a height of 1,670 mm. The 60:40 split-folding rear seats allow the boot space to expand from 552 litres to 1,440 litres. Inspired by BYD’s ‘Ocean Aesthetics’ philosophy, the SUV will come equipped with an X-shaped front profile with integrated LED headlights.

Moreover, the upcoming e-SUV will ride on 19-inch alloy wheels. Internationally, the electric SUV comes equipped with a 71.8 kWh and an 87 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery packs. The 87 kWh battery offers a maximum range of up to 605 km, as per the China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC). In contrast, the 71.8 kWh variant will offer a claimed range of 520 km.

BYD is also competing with India’s leading auto manufacturer Tata Motors, which is expanding its electric car portfolio. Mahindra & Mahindra will also join the competition with a launch of its range of Born Electric SUVs in the Indian market.

source