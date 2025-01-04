BYD To Debut 3 New Cars At The 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo

Along with electric cars, BYD could also showcase its plug-in hybrid models at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo

BYD has been in the Indian market for a very long time and in the past few years, efforts are being put in to expand its footprint in the country. The world’s largest EV manufacturer’s latest launches in India include the eMax 7 MPV and Seal EV while the updated Atto 3 was also introduced in July 2024.

The Chinese EV manufacturer is ready to participate in the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo and is expected to showcase the upcoming model line-up. In this article, let’s look at the upcoming BYD cars that will likely debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

1. BYD Bao 3

BYD recently filed the design patents for 2 new cars in India and the Bao 3 is one of them. The electric SUV measures around 4.6 metres long and sits above the Atto 3 in the brand’s line-up. It uses a dual-electric motor setup with a combined power output of 444 bhp, which can take the electric SUV from 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds. Some of the design highlights of Bao 3 include flush door handles, a rugged front bumper, faux skid plates, flared wheel arches and aero-efficient wheels amongst others.

2. BYD Denza N9

The Chinese EV manufacturer could likely showcase its plug-in hybrid SUV, the Denza N9 at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired with three electric motors, the SUV uses a 47kWh Blade battery pack to deliver an electric-only driving range of up to 165 kilometres.

The petrol engine comes with a power output rated at 206 bhp while the electric setup can deliver a combined output of 924 bhp. Measuring 5.2 metres long with a wheelbase of 3.1 metres, the Denza N9 also gets an all-electric version which uses the familiar 3-motor setup.

3. BYD Atto 2

As per the reports, BYD could showcase its most affordable electric car for the Indian market, the Atto 2 at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The compact electric crossover is based on the brand’s e-platform 3.0 and comes with 2 battery pack options internationally i.e. a 32 kWh unit and the larger 45.1 kWh unit. The smaller battery pack claims a range of 301 kilometres while the larger unit can deliver a claimed range of 401 kilometres on a single charge.