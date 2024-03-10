BYD Sets Ambitious Target For India – 3 New EVs Incoming

Chinese EV giant BYD is planning to dominate India’s EV market in 3 years. Premium models first, but local assembly & affordable EVs planned for later

BYD is gearing up to introduce a series of new models in India, commencing with the recently launched Seal sedan. The Seal aims to tap into a market where the availability of EV sedans is currently limited. This move not only showcases BYD’s commitment to diversifying its product range but also reflects its understanding of the specific demands of the Indian consumer.

Following the Seal’s debut, BYD plans to bring in three more imported models to the Indian market. These include three SUVs, namely the Tang, Seal U, and Sea Lion – all proven successes in international markets. It’s no secret that SUVs are a rage in the Indian market, and BYD’s approach of tailoring its product offerings to suit local preferences and market conditions is a strategic move, which could solidify its position in the rapidly growing Indian EV sector.

BYD sees India as a pivotal player in its global strategy, envisioning the country as the largest market in the region, potentially surpassing even Japan. The manufacturer plans to capture 85% of the Indian market in the next three years. This long-term perspective emphasizes the significance of the Indian market in BYD’s global ambitions and highlights the company’s confidence in India’s evolving EV landscape.

While not an immediate step, BYD is considering local assembly of its EVs in India. This decision could prove strategic, given the favourable tax implications. Assembling EVs in India attracts only a 5% Goods and Services Tax (GST), a stark contrast to the 28% GST levied on internal combustion engine cars. This move could position BYD as a competitive player in the Indian market, offering more cost-effective solutions to consumers.

BYD’s application for a trademark for the Dolphin hatchback signals the company’s commitment to offering more affordable EV options in the future. It is one of the more successful models in the brand’s international lineup, and BYD is likely aiming for it to enjoy the same success in the Indian market as well.

BYD’s global expansion strategy includes establishing new plants in Thailand and Hungary. While contemplating a plant in India, BYD faces the challenge of finding the right partner amidst the current political climate. Nevertheless, this move underscores BYD’s commitment to establishing a local presence, potentially streamlining production and distribution in the Indian market.