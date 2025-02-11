BYD Sealion 7 EV To Launch In India On February 17 – All Details

BYD Sealion 7 will be available with a an 82.56 kWh battery pack delivering a claimed range of up to 567 km on a single charge in India

BYD India showcased the Sealion 7 electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, with pricing set to be revealed on February 17. Bookings have already begun, requiring an initial deposit of Rs. 70,000. The SUV will be offered in two trims: Premium and Performance. It will become the brand’s fourth passenger EV for India upon launch.

The electric crossover will come in four exterior shades: Cosmos Black, Atlantis Grey, Aurora White, and Shark Grey. Sporting a fastback silhouette, the Sealion 7 features a low-slung bonnet, ocean-inspired elements, sleek contours and a front fascia highlighted by sharp lighting details. In the international markets, it is available in multiple battery packs.

The BYD Sealion 7 derives its power from an 82.56 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of up to 567 km on a single charge. The range-topping Performance variant generates an impressive 523 bhp and 690 Nm of peak torque. This setup enables the electric SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

The BYD Sealion 7 comes equipped with advanced technologies including Intelligent Torque Active Control (iTAC) and the innovative CTB (Cell To Body) architecture. It also boasts the world’s first mass-produced 8-in-1 electric powertrain, seamlessly integrating essential components such as the VCU, BMS, MCU, PDU, DC-DC controller, onboard charger, drive motor, and transmission into a highly efficient system.

The equipment list of the BYD Sealion 7 comprises a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless smartphone connectivity, a panoramic glass roof, an ADAS suite of driver assistive and safety features, a 360-degree camera system, a fully digital instrument cluster, dual-zone automatic climate control, 11 airbags, and more.

BYD claims that the iTAC system outperforms conventional power take-off reduction methods by utilizing advanced strategies. It dynamically redistributes drive torque through techniques such as torque shift, precise torque reduction and negative torque output. This enhances safety by reducing or preventing skidding while significantly improving handling comfort and overall stability.