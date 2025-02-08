BYD Sealion 7 EV Launching In India Soon – All Key Details

BYD Sealion 7, the brand’s new flagship EV in India, gives customers a more comfortable, spacious, and versatile alternative to the BYD Seal

BYD introduced the Sealion 7 electric SUV as its fourth model in India at Auto Expo 2025 last month. Soon, the company will announce its prices and kick off deliveries. The BYD Sealion 7 is a mid-size SUV flaunting a dynamic exterior with a low height and coupe-style rear-end. It measures 4,830 mm in length, 1,925 mm in width, and 1,620 mm in height and has a 2,930 mm wheelbase. It has a 58-litre trunk under the bonnet and a 500-litre trunk behind the rear seat.

Embodying the Ocean Aesthetics design language, the BYD Sealion 7 features an aggressive silhouette, deeply sculpted curves, Dual U ‘floating’ LED headlights, and a curvy full-width LED tail light. Flush handles, 20-inch wheels, and a ducktail rear spoiler are also among the exterior highlights. The interior of the BYD Sealion 7 has a low-key look and is dominated by digital controls. RGB dynamic mood lights with rhythm function underline the sophisticated design and premium materials of the cabin.

BYD equips the Sealion 7 with features like a hands-free tailgate with a one-touch open/close function, a panoramic glass roof, a HUD, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, and a 12-speaker sound system, and vehicle-to-load charging.

Also worth noting are ventilated front seats along with an 8-way power adjustment, 4-way power lumbar adjustment, a memory function, and a power leg rest for the driver and 6-way power adjustment for the passenger. On the safety front, a slew of ADAS features are also part of the package, such as Lane Departure Prevention, Emergency Lane Keeping Assist, Front Cross Traffic Brake, and Rear Cross Traffic Brake.

The BYD Sealion 7 will be available in a single-motor RWD variant called ‘Premium’ and a dual-motor AWD variant called ‘Performance,’ both with an 82.56 kWh LFP battery pack. The Premium variant, packing 230 kW (308 hp) and 380 Nm of torque, hits 0 to 100 kph in 6.7 seconds, while the Performance variant, with 390 kW (523 hp) and 690 Nm of torque, accomplishes the same in 4.5 seconds. The former has an NEDC range of 567 km and the latter 542 km.

The BYD Sealion 7 may cost around INR 48 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Premium variant and around INR 55 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Performance variant.