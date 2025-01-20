BYD Sealion 7 EV Bookings Open In India, Launch Soon – All Details

Chinese automaker BYD has showcased the SUV alternative to the Seal mid-size sedan, the Sealion 7, with a confirmed plan to bring it to showrooms soon

The BYD Sealion 7 has made its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2025 ahead of its launch, confirmed to take place by March this year and its bookings are open for a token of Rs. 70K. The Sealion 7 is the fourth passenger electric car BYD has introduced in our market within three years and will be available at no less than 40 dealerships across the country.

The BYD Sealion 7 flaunts a fluidic silhouette, embodying the company’s Ocean Series design language. The sleek headlights with dual U light guides and an L-shaped DRL connected below them, the deeply sculpted curves, and the ‘X face’ motif at the front give it a familiar look.

On the sides, a low and fast sloping roofline, a sleek glasshouse getting narrower towards the end, and flush-fitted door handles lend the BYD Sealion 7 a dynamic styling. A sharply raked windscreen continues the sporty styling at the rear. The full-width tail lamp with intricate details signifies the EV’s technical sophistication.

The interior of the BYD Sealion 7 has a sleek and minimalist design. The dashboard gracefully merges with the door panels, echoing the motion of waves. The bridge-type centre console, the 128-colour ambient lighting system illuminating the dashboard and door panels, metallic- and glass-look applications, and quilted seat covers give the interior an upscale look. An oversized panoramic sunroof lets in plenty of natural light. A 10.25-inch virtual instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen are also among the interior highlights.

BYD offers the Sealion 7 in China in Standard Range RWD, Long Range RWD, and Performance AWD variants, with a CLTC range of 550 km, 610 km, and 550 km, respectively. The base variant uses a 71.8 kWh LFP battery pack, while the other two share an 80.64 kWh battery pack. The Standard Range RWD, Long Range RWD, and Performance AWD variants have 170 kW (228 hp)/380 Nm, 230 kW (308 hp)/380 Nm, and 390 kW (523 hp)/690 Nm powertrains.

In Europe, BYD offers the Sealion 7 in three different configurations: Standard Range RWD, Standard Range AWD, and Long Range AWD, with a WLTP range of 482 km, 452 km, and 502 km, respectively. The base and middle configurations share an 82.5 kWh LFP battery pack, but while the former has the 230 kW (308 hp)/380 Nm powertrain, the latter sports the 390 kW (523 hp)/690 Nm powertrain. The top-end configuration uses an even bigger, 91.3 kWh LFP battery pack and the 390 kW/690 Nm powertrain.