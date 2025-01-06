BYD Sealion 7 e-SUV To Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 – Key Info

BYD Sealion 7 will be revealed in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 before going on sale this quarter itself

BYD India is all set to showcase brand new models at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Among the highlights will be the debut of the BYD Sealion 7 electric SUV which has been confirmed today. It will go on sale in the first quarter of this CY locally and it will become the fifth passenger electric vehicle from the brand for India within a span of just three years.

The BYD Sealion 7 boasts a sweeping fastback design, low-slung bonnet structure, ocean-inspired elements, aerodynamic contours, and signature “Ocean X” front styling. Powered by technologies like Intelligent Torque Active Control (iTAC) and the revolutionary CTB (Cell To Body) architecture, the SUV is claimed to have the world’s first mass-produced 8-in-1 electric powertrain.

It integrates components like the VCU, BMS, MCU, PDU, DC-DC controller, onboard charger, drive motor and transmission into a single package. According to the brand, the iTAC system moves beyond conventional methods like power take-off reduction. It smartly redistributes drive torque through techniques such as torque shift, precise torque reduction and negative torque output to minimise or eliminate skidding while significantly boosting safety and overall handling comfort.

The Sealion 7 is sold with multiple battery packs ranging between 82.5 kWh and 91.3 kWh. The rear-wheel drive variant has a range of 482 km in European WLTP testing while the four-wheel drive model has it at around 455 km. The top-spec trim has a range of around 500 km. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds before topping out at 215 kmph.

It is yet unknown which variant will make its way to India. At the motoring show, BYD plans to showcase its current lineup which includes the BYD Seal sedan, the Atto 3 SUV, and the eMAX 7 MPV. The pavilion will also highlight international models and new technologies from the brand. To consolidate its presence in India, BYD plans to expand its dealership network from 27 to 40 locations by the end of this month.

The Chinese auto major achieved over 4.27 million vehicle sales in 2024, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 41.26 per cent. The brand is well known for its innovations such as the Blade Battery and the DM-i hybrid platform.