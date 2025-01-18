BYD Sealion 7 Breaks Cover At Auto Expo 2025, Bookings Open

The prices of the BYD Sealion 7 will be revealed in the coming months and its official bookings have commenced now

BYD India has unveiled the Sealion 7 electric SUV on the second day of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. The official reservations for the model have commenced in India today for an initial token of Rs. 70,000 and we expect the prices to be announced in the coming months. It will be available in a total of two variants namely Premium and Performance.

The BYD Sealion 7 marks the brand’s fourth passenger electric vehicle launch in India within three years. The SUV will be offered in four exterior paint options: Cosmos Black, Atlantis Grey, Aurora White and Shark Grey. Featuring a fastback design, the Sealion 7 showcases a low-slung bonnet, ocean-inspired details, smooth lines, and distinctive front styling with sharper lighting elements.

The Sealion 7 is offered with various battery pack options, ranging from 82.5 kWh to 91.3 kWh globally. In terms of range, the rear-wheel drive version achieves up to 482 km under European WLTP testing while the four-wheel drive variant delivers approximately 455 km. The top-end trim extends the range to around 500 km. Performance-wise, the SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 215 kmph.

Dimension Measurement Length 4,830 mm Width 1,925 mm Height 1,620 mm Wheelbase 2,930 mm Ground Clearance 140 mm Boot Space 520 L Rear, 58 L Frunk

It is equipped with technologies such as Intelligent Torque Active Control (iTAC) and the innovative CTB (Cell To Body) architecture. It also features the world’s first mass-produced 8-in-1 electric powertrain, integrating key components like the VCU, BMS, MCU, PDU, DC-DC controller, onboard charger, drive motor, and transmission into a highly efficient system.

Specification Details Battery Capacity 82.5 kWh (RWD) / 91.3 kWh (AWD) Drivetrain Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) / All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Motor Power 230 kW (RWD) / 390 kW (AWD combined) Motor Torque 380 Nm (RWD) / 690 Nm (AWD combined) Range (WLTP) 482 km (RWD) / 455 km (AWD) / 500 km (Top-spec trim) Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 4.5 seconds (AWD) Top Speed 215 km/h Charging Technology Supports DC fast charging

The iTAC system, as claimed by the brand, surpasses traditional methods like power take-off reduction by employing advanced techniques. It intelligently redistributes drive torque using methods such as torque shift, precise torque reduction and negative torque output. This enhances safety by minimizing or preventing skidding and significantly improves handling comfort and overall stability.

Recently, BYD has been expanding its domestic lineup. It aims to strengthen its footprint in India by increasing its dealership network from 27 to 40 outlets by the end of this month. Globally, the Chinese automotive giant recorded over 4.27 million vehicle sales in 2024 with 41.26 per cent year-on-year growth.