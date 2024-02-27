BYD Seal U Electric SUV Debuts With 500 Km Range, India-Bound?

BYD Seal U features a 140 kW DC rapid charging capability, allowing for charging from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 28 minutes

BYD, the world’s largest EV maker, has hosted the global debut of its Seal U at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show. Offered in electric and PHEV guises, the electric SUV targets premium customers with an 87 kWh battery pack, capable of a claimed driving range of 500 km on a single charge. The Ocean-inspired design enables elegant surface finishes.

The headlights of the BYD Seal U feature double U-shaped lights with staggered light clusters, while the rear showcases a continuous taillight designed in a waterdrops matrix pattern. With 19-inch aerodynamic wheels, the BYD Seal U optimizes aero performance by reducing drag.

Inside the BYD Seal U, you’ll find a recognizable floating centre console. Equipped with a double-layer storage compartment, the e-SUV hosts a sizable, rotatable touchscreen serving as a central control hub for connectivity and infotainment. It integrates intelligent voice commands with multifunctional features, providing real-time information at a glance to enhance the driving experience.

Inspired by the beauty of the ocean, the interior of the BYD Seal U comprises a crystal gear lever. Surrounding this focal point are essential function buttons, while the integrated multifunctional seats are said to prioritize comfort. The front seats boast ventilation and heating features, along with electric adjustment and memory functions for added convenience.

Additional highlights of the BYD Seal U include a sliding panoramic sunroof, advanced NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) technology, a premium audio system, wraparound ambient lighting, a head-up display, compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4G connection system, Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, NFC keyless entry via a card or iPhone, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, a flat floor with ample legroom, a boot capacity of 552 litres which expands to 1,440 litres when the rear seats are folded down.

The BYD Seal U features a 140 kW DC rapid charging capability, allowing for charging from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 28 minutes. It has received five stars in Euro NCAP crash tests and is equipped with the world’s first mass-produced 8-in-1 electric powertrain system. BYD is planning to launch the Seal electric sedan on March 5 in India.