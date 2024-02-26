BYD Seal EV Launching In India Soon, Expected Specs & Price

BYD Seal EV will likely be sold in its entry-level RWD specification as the 82.5 kWh battery will be capable of returning a claimed range of 570 km

Only a few days ago, BYD introduced the Seal electric sedan in Malaysia and it will be launching in India on March 5, 2024. The five-seater is available in three variants globally but India will likely only get the base RWD variant as the Premium and Performance variants won’t make the cut, at least initially. It will be brought into the country via CBU route and will have a lot in common with the Atto 3.

The BYD Seal is underpinned by the same e-platform 3.0 found in the Atto 3. The India-spec model will feature a 82.5 kWh LFP battery pack with Blade technology. It works in tandem with a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor which is mounted on the rear axle and develops 230 PS and 360 Nm of peak torque. The combination helps in achieving zero to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds.

The electric sedan has a claimed driving range of 570 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle and it tips the weighing scale at just over two tonnes. It offers ample storage with a 400-litre boot and an additional 50 litres of frunk space. Furthermore, it is equipped with an advanced 800-volt electrical architecture, enhancing its efficiency and performance capabilities.

In the Performance variant, the BYD Seal utilises twin electric motors, delivering a combined power output of 530 PS and a torque output of 670 Nm. It has a claimed range of 520 km on a single charge and does 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds. Both versions are equipped with a 7 kW AC Type 2 charger taking approximately 15.2 hours for a full charge in Malaysia.

Additionally, for faster charging on the go, a 150 kW DC fast charger will be available, significantly reducing charging time to just 37 minutes to reach 10-80 per cent battery capacity. The Seal will take on Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 upon arrival and will likely be priced in the upwards of Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Loaded with premium features, the interior boasts leather upholstery, a 15.6-inch central touchscreen infotainment system with customisable orientation changes, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), nine airbags, 19-inch wheels wrapped in Continental EcoContact 6 Q tyres, a heads-up display (HUD), dual wireless charging pads, etc.