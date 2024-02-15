BYD Seal EV India Launch On March 5, Unofficial Bookings Open

BYD’s next big launch for India, the Seal EV has also been spotted in India for the first time; unofficial bookings are now open for the electric sedan

BYD Seal EV debuted last year in India at the 2023 Auto Expo. The launch of the electric sedan has been confirmed for March 5, 2024. In the latest development, the BYD Seal has been spotted in the country, sporting a bare minimum camouflage.

It will be the Chinese EV maker’s third model for the Indian market. The unofficial bookings of the Seal EV have also commenced. Available in two battery pack options globally, the Seal EV will rival the likes of the Kia EV6 and Hyundai IONIQ 5 in the Indian market.

It will also be a competitor to the upcoming Hyundai IONIQ 6 which could be launched next year. The smaller 61.2 kWh battery pack comes with a claimed range of up to 500 kilometres on a single charge while the larger 82.5 kWh unit claims up to 700 kilometre range. Using the brand’s Blade battery pack, the former gets up to 110 kW DC fast charging and the latter can be charged at a maximum capacity of 150 kW.

In addition to this, there are two powertrain configurations on offer. The single-motor setup can be had with both battery packs while the dual-motor setup is only available with the larger battery pack option. The India-spec variant will get the dual motor all-wheel-drive setup, putting out a power output of 530 bhp. The 0-100 kmph claimed timing stands at just 3.8 seconds.

In terms of dimensions, the Seal EV will measure 4,800mm long, 1,875mm wide and 1,460mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,920mm. The sedan will follow the brand’s ‘Ocean Aesthetics’ design direction along with the ‘Seal’ ocean-inspired nomenclature. Inside the cabin, a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster along with a head-up display will be a part of the package.

As for the sticker cost is concerned, we expect the BYD Seal EV to be launched at a starting price of around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom). It could make a big impact upon arrival in the premium electric vehicle space in India.