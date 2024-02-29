BYD Seal EV Bookings Open In India, Launch Next Week

Customers who book the BYD Seal before April 30 will get a chance to win tickets to watch a UEFA game; launch on March 5

BYD’s India division has started receiving bookings for the soon-launching Seal electric sedan. The five-seater competes with Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4 in the global markets but in India, it won’t have any direct rival. However, it will be pitched against the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 considering the pricing as it will cost in the upwards of Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BYD Seal EV will be brought into the country via CBU route and customers who book the model before April 30, 2024 will get a chance to win tickets to watch a UEFA game. The Chinese manufacturer, which is the largest electric vehicle maker in the world, utilises its partnership with the UEFA organisation as the official e-mobility partner to offer tickets.

In the international markets, the BYD Seal EV is available in three variants but India will stick with the entry-level RWD trim, featuring an 82.5 kWh battery pack. Scheduled to go on sale on March 5, the electrified sedan is also one of the finalists in the 2024 World Car of the Year category as it has already been well received abroad.

It has a length spanning 4.8 meters, a width of 1.87 meters, a height reaching 1.46 meters, and a wheelbase extending 2.92 meters. Utilising the e-platform 3.0, it aligns itself with the technology found in the Atto 3, which is already available in India. A spacious trunk boasts a capacity of 400 litres and a front trunk (frunk) offers an additional 50 litres of storage.

It maintains a curb weight slightly exceeding 2 tons and operates on an advanced 800-volt electrical system. The India-spec BYD Seal will feature a rear-mounted electric motor capable of 230 PS and 360 Nm and it helps in achieving a claimed driving range of 570 km on the WLTP cycle. It can be charged through a 150 kW DC fast charger which does 10 to 80 per cent in 37 minutes.

As standard, an 11 kW AC charger will be provided which aids in fully topping up the battery in 8.6 hours. The BYD Seal can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and the equipment list comprises leather upholstery, a 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system, nine airbags, ADAS tech, etc.