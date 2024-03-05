BYD Seal Electric Sedan Launched In India At Rs. 41 Lakh

BYD Seal electric sedan is offered in Dynamic, Premium and Performance trims with a claimed range of up to 650 km on a single charge

A few days ago, bookings for the BYD Seal electric sedan officially began and today the prices have been announced. Offered in all three trims just as the global model, the Seal has been priced at Rs. 41 lakh for the base Dynamic trim, Rs. 45.55 lakh for the Premium and Rs. 53 lakh for the range-topping Performance variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

Internationally, the electric sedan rivals top contenders such as the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4. However, in the Indian market, it will face the well-received Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 considering the price range. What is more impressive about the aggressive pricing of the Seal is that it is brought into the country via the CBU route.

Moreover, buyers who reserve the model before April 30, 2024 will stand a chance to win tickets to watch a UEFA game live. The entry-level Dymanic RWD trim is equipped with an 82.5 kWh battery pack, which enables a claimed driving range of 510 km. With positive reception overseas, the e-sedan has earned its place as one of the finalists in the 2024 World Car of the Year category.

BYD Seal EV Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom) 1. BYD Seal Dynamic Rs. 41 lakh 2. BYD Seal Premium Rs. 45.55 lakh 3. BYD Seal Performance Rs. 53 lakh

Weighing just over 2 tons, the zero-emission vehicle operates on an 800-volt electrical system. It is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor generating 230 PS and 360 Nm of torque in the Dynamic trim and the more powerful motor in the Premium variant generates 313 PS and 360 Nm, enabling it to achieve a driving range of up to 650 km.

BYD Seal Performance Specifications For Dynamic, Premium & Performance 82.5 kWh LFP With Blade Battery Tech Same For All Variants Electric Motor Single/Single/Twin Power 230 PS/313 PS/530 PS Torque 360 Nm/360 Nm/670 Nm Range 510 km/650 km/580 km Charging Time 8.6 hr/37 Min (10-80%) Using Fast Charger 0-100 Kmph 5.9 S/3.9 S

The Performance trim uses dual e-motors with a combined power rating of 530 PS and 670 Nm of torque ensuring an AWD system with an estimated range of 580 km. Charging is facilitated by a 150 kW DC fast charger, capable of replenishing the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just 37 minutes. Measuring 4.8 meters in length, 1.87 meters in width, and standing 1.46 meters tall with a wheelbase extending to 2.92 meters, the BYD Seal offers generous space for occupants. It is underpinned by the e-platform 3.0, which can also be found in the Atto 3.

The trunk offers 400 litres of storage space, while an additional 50 litres can be found in the trunk. As standard, an 11 kW AC charger replenishes the battery to 100 per cent in 8.6 hours and the e-sedan can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds in the top-spec trim. The equipment list boasts a 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, leather seat upholstery, 12-speaker audio, nine airbags, ADAS and more.