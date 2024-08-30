BYD M6 e-MPV Teased In India Ahead Of October Launch – 530 Km Range

The BYD M6 has a boot volume of 652 litres and is available in six- and seven-seater configurations in Indonesia

BYD entered India with the launch of the e6 electric MPV and the world’s largest EV maker is now planning to bring in a facelift just three years after its market debut. Over the years, BYD has expanded its lineup with the addition of the Atto 3 electric crossover and the Seal electric sedan. Just a few days ago, we broke the news that BYD will launch a brand new model in October.

It has now been confirmed via teaser that the upcoming model will be the facelifted e6, which is on sale in Indonesia as the M6. The BYD M6 made its global debut at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in July 2024 and is the brand’s first all-electric MPV for that market, priced between RP 379,000,000 and 429,000,000 (Rs. 20.53 lakh and 23.24 lakh approximately).

The teaser reveals the new headlamp cluster of the M6 with LED lighting arrays and an integrated DRL. In Indonesia, the electrified MPV is available in three trim levels namely Standard 7 Seater, Superior 7 Seater, and Superior Captain 6 Seater. It is heavily influenced by the BYD Song Max while boasting an evolved design compared to the e6.

Also Read: BYD Atto 3 Gets 3 New Variants, Prices Dropped By Rs. 9 Lakh

Just as in the international markets, the e6 has been targetting cab aggregators since day one before venturing into the personal mobility space but the new M6 appears to be a more premium iteration. The front fascia comprises sharper headlamps linked by a chrome strip with BYD logo in the middle and the influence of the Atto 3 is clearly visible.

Upon launch in October, it won’t have any direct rivals in India and will derive power from either a 55.4 kWh or 71.8 kWh battery pack which enables a claimed range of 420 km and 530 km respectively in the NEDC cycle. The battery can be charged back up to 80 per cent from 10 per cent in just 40 minutes, utilising a 115 kW DC fast charger.

Also Read: EV Car Sales Analysis June 2024 – Tata, MG, Hyundai, Mahindra, BYD

The base model features a 163 hp/310 Nm capable e-motor while the top-spec Superior variants come with a more powerful 204 hp producing electric motor. The latter helps achieve zero to 100 kmph in just 8.6 seconds. The equipment list comprises a 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen display, keyless entry, auto AC, cruise control, six airbags, dual-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, ESC, wireless charger, powered tailgate, ADAS, etc.