BYD eMax 7 To Launch In India On October 8 – Big Changes Incoming?

BYD eMax 7 will get a host of cosmetic updates and interior revisions compared to the outgoing e6 electric MPV in India

The updated BYD e6 has been named the eMax 7 for the Indian market and is set for its official launch on October 8, 2024. BYD, the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, initially introduced the e6 electric MPV as its debut model in India three years ago for the commercial segment before making it available for personal use.

The brand has been teasing the eMax 7 for some time, and the teaser images have unveiled several new details about the upcoming electric MPV. The BYD M6, which had its world premiere at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in July 2024, will essentially be the eMax 7 for India. However, the India-spec version is expected to come with additional interior features and technologies.

The exterior comprises a a revamped LED headlamp cluster, featuring new lighting arrays and daytime running lights. The rear also sees mild updates with revised LED tail lamps. Both the front and rear bumpers have been tweaked and new alloy wheel design will be introduced. Inside the cabin, a significant upgrade comes in the form of a larger 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The centre console has also been updated.

The BYD eMax 7’s equipment list boasts range of modern amenities designed for comfort and convenience. It will come equipped with a new multifunctional steering wheel, an updated drive selector, and revised switchgear for improved ergonomics. For tech-savvy drivers, it will offer twin wireless smartphone chargers and keyless entry. Comfort features include automatic climate control, cruise control and ventilated front seats. The vehicle will also feature a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, and ADAS technology.

Additionally, it will have adjustable headrests, six airbags for safety, and an analogue instrument console. Elsewhere, the BYD electric three-row MPV is available in three variants: Standard 7 Seater, Superior 7 Seater, and Superior Captain 6 Seater. It comes with two battery options: a 55.4 kWh battery providing a range of up to 420 km and a 71.8 kWh battery offering up to 530 km on the NEDC cycle. It will be interesting to see which battery options and variants will be offered in India.

The BYD eMax 7 can be quickly charged from 10% to 80% in just 40 minutes using a 115 kW DC fast charger. The base variant comes with a 163 hp and 310 Nm producing electric motor, while the top-end Superior trim boasts a more powerful 204 hp motor, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.6 seconds.