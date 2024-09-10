BYD eMax 7 Is The Name Of Facelifted e6 Electric MPV For India

BYD eMax 7 is the facelifted version of the e6 which is sold in Indonesia as the M6; could get a claimed range of around 530 km

The facelifted version of the BYD e6 has been christened the eMax 7 for India and it will be launched sometime next month. The largest EV maker in the world introduced the e6 electric MPV as its first model for India a few years ago and its current range comprises the Seal e-sedan and the Atto 3 zero-emission crossover.

BYD has been teasing the eMax 7 for a while now and the images have revealed plenty of new details. The BYD M6 made its world premiere at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in July 2024 and in comparison, the upcoming eMax 7 will have a similar exterior while the interior will gain new features and technologies.

The design updates include a revised LED headlamp cluster with new lighting arrays and DRLs and a mildly updated LED tail lamp. The bumpers at the front and rear have been tweaked and more chrome treatment adds to the refreshed look. In addition, the cabin has received a larger 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and an updated centre console.

The features list will comprise a new multifunctional steering wheel, new drive selector, revised switchgear, twin wireless smartphone chargers, keyless entry, automatic climate control, cruise control, six airbags, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered liftgate, ADAS technology, adjustable headrests, analogue instrument console and more.

In Indonesia, the e-MPV is sold in three variants – Standard 7 Seater, Superior 7 Seater and Superior Captain 6 Seater. It is powered by two battery options: a 55.4 kWh pack, providing a claimed range of 420 km, and a 71.8 kWh battery, offering up to 530 km, both rated on the NEDC cycle and it will be interesting to see which will be offered in India.

The battery can be recharged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes using a 115 kW DC fast charger. The base variant is equipped with a 163 hp/310 Nm electric motor while the top-end Superior trim features a more powerful 204 hp motor. This higher-powered version accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.6 seconds.