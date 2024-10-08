BYD eMax 7 Electric MPV Launched In India At Rs. 26.90 Lakh

BYD eMax 7 carries a starting price tag of Rs. 26.90 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom); claimed to have a range of up to 530 km

BYD India has today announced the launch of the eMax 7 electric MPV for a starting price tag of Rs. 26.90 lakh for the base Premium variant and it goes up to Rs. 29.90 lakh for the top-end Superior grade (ex-showroom). Available in six- and seven-seater configurations across both trims, the latter is Rs. 60,000 costlier than the former.

The customer deliveries of the BYD eMax 7, essentially the facelifted e6 which is also on sale in Indonesia as the M6, will commence in the coming weeks in India. Compared to the old model, the largest EV maker in the world has introduced cosmetic changes while the interior has also been updated. The bookings for the e-MPV are already open for a token of Rs. 51,000.

The four exterior colour choices provided are Quartz Blue, Harbour Grey, Crystal White and Cosmos Black. The front fascia gains an updated headlamp cluster and new bumper with increased use of chrome while the newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels can be viewed from the sides. The rear features an updated bumper as well as revised LED tail lamps.

The cabin has received a larger touchscreen infotainment system of 12.8 inches, updated centre console, revised switchgear, a new steering wheel, a new drive selector, new surface finishes and trims, six airbags, a 360-degree camera system, Level 2 ADAS, powered and ventilated front seats, a five-inch LCD instrument console, panoramic glass roof, all four disc brakes, etc.

As for performance, a 55.4kWh battery pack is utilised in the Premium variant with an NEDC range of 420 km on a single charge while the top-spec Superior trim features a larger 71.8 kWh battery with a longer range of 530 km per charge. The e-motor in the Premium trim produces 163 hp and 310 Nm while more powerful electric motor in the Superior version kicks out 204 hp and 310 Nm.

The BYD eMax 7 boasts a claimed top speed of 180 kmph and it comes with a 7 kW AC charger as standard. Other highlights are V2L charging capability, a standard battery warranty of eight years or 1.6 lakh km and eight years or 1.5 lakh km warranty for the electric motors employed.