BYD eMax 7 Electric MPV Bookings Open – Special Offers Revealed

The bookings for the BYD eMax 7 have opened today for an initial token of Rs. 51,000 ahead of its official launch on October 8

BYD India has today announced the commencement of the booking for the eMax 7 in the domestic market for an initial refundable token of Rs. 51,000 through the brand’s authorised dealerships present across the country and enquiries can be made on the official website. As we said before, the electric MPV will be launched on October 8, 2024.

The BYD eMax 7 is equipped with Blade battery technology and is the heavily updated version of the e6. The world’s largest EV maker has confirmed that the first 1,000 customers who reserve the model by October 8 will get special benefits worth Rs. 51,000 while complimentary 7 kW and 3 kW chargers will be provided upon the vehicle’s delivery.

This exclusive offer is available for a limited time, applicable to customers who book the eMax 7 on the above said date and complete delivery on or before March 25, 2025. Speaking on the booking announcement, Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, said,

Also Read: BYD eMax 7 To Launch In India On October 8 – Big Changes Incoming?

“The BYD eMAX 7 is more than just a vehicle; it is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. Our unwavering commitment to sustainable luxury has driven us to design a car that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our discerning customers, setting a new benchmark in India’s electric MPV market. The BYD eMAX 7 is more than an electric MPV – It is a statement of style, performance, and environmental stewardship.”

The BYD eMax 7 made its global debut as the M6 at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in July 2024. It is expected to get more features and technologies compared to the Indonesia-spec version. The exterior has been refreshed with redesigned LED headlamps, new LED DRLs, revised LED tail lamps, slightly modified bumpers and new alloy wheels.

Also Read: BYD eMax 7 Is The Name Of Facelifted e6 Electric MPV For India

Inside, the cabin receives a major enhancement with the addition of a larger 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system, supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The centre console has also undergone an update for a more modern feel. The e-MPV is available globally with two battery options: a 55.4 kWh battery delivering a range of up to 420 km, and a larger 71.8 kWh battery that offers a range of up to 530 km, based on the NEDC cycle.